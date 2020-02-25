The City of Seadrift kicked off a celebration last Friday morning after receiving a $3.4 million grant awarded by The Economical Developmental Administration.
The grant will help construct new bulkhead, rock riprap, and the jetty, and aid channel dredging for the Municipal Harbor in Seadrift. It will also create 40 jobs and retain 90 jobs.
Many people attended the celebration at Seadrift City Hall, including members of the city council, Mayor Elmer DeForest, Congressman Michael Cloud, State Representative Geanie Morrison, Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer, EDA Representative Robert Peche, and Golden Crescent Regional Planning Executive Director Michael Ada.
DeForest talked about the importance of the city receiving the grant and creating new jobs. He said the city conducted surveys of the “local businesses” that operated at the Harbor.
“We’ve had boats leave because of the shallowness of the harbor and the channel,” DeForest said. “And we’re hoping that some of them will return when we get deeper water and channel dredge.”
The new projects will help with job growth for the city of Seadrift, and Congressman Cloud talked about the economic impact of these new projects.
“It is certainly going to help with the economic development, and having the harbor available for commercial fishing is extremely important to the economy here,” Cloud said. “Coming back from Harvey is long term, and we knew it was going to take years, and this is part of that effort, and it’s exciting to see it.”
Representative Morrison spoke about teamwork in her speech at city hall, DeForest and Cloud talked about the importance of teamwork in getting the projects approved and completed.
“We had to get letters of support from various businesses down there, and Geanie Morrison helped us a lot and also Congressman Cloud there especially,” DeForest said.
Deforest added the city got a lot of help from EDA and the Golden Regional Planning Commission, and he said they are the ones who helped the city to do the paperwork and the “groundwork.”
Cloud said, “teamwork is really what makes something like this happen,”
“We can carry the message, and our team can help promote it at the federal level,” Cloud said. “But that wouldn’t happen without the grant work being done at the level from the state, from the community, the mayor, and the county judge, their whole team, and everybody doing their part to see this happen.”