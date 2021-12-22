SEADRIFT – A cold front moved in Saturday with blustery winds blowing rain all around the area.
While it could have really dampened the festivities here, residents turned out to meet with Santa, do some shopping and enjoy the hot cocoa that was offered while waiting for the parade.
And the parade still went on, even if Mike and JoAnne Mueller were the only participants in their festively lighted golf cart.
Seadrift Chamber of Commerce President Tracey Johnson said the golf cart scavenger hunt had to be rescheduled, but it was decided to forge ahead with the rest of the festivities.
“You put on a smile and forge ahead,” she said. “The lights … it means something.”
People showed up to shop the vendors that were in attendance. The city’s Christmas tree was lit and glowed a welcome.
And, even if the night was chilly, people turned out on the route to welcome the Christmas parade.