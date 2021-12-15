SEADRIFT – “What are we buying?” asked alderwoman Peggy Gaines.
Seadrift Police Lt. Louis Warren replied, “A lot of cool stuff.”
The lieutenant was at the Tuesday, Dec. 7, meeting of the Seadrift City Council to obtain approval to purchase new equipment for the department as their current camera system is aging and “wonky in places.”
Warren said the system they want to purchase from Axon Enterprises Inc. includes cameras for cars and officers that are linked to a cloud-based storage system that allows anyone who needs it to be able to see the evidence.
“The current system is stretched way beyond what it should be, and they are not making the parts for it anymore,” said Seadrift Police Chief Leonard Bermea.
Internet service isn’t always available or strong, which causes the cameras to go down.
“That doesn’t look too good,” said Warren.
Warren said they had been seeking grants to pay for the equipment but that it was becoming a time-sensitive issue.
Currently, the officers have to download video off their cameras and upload it. Warren estimated that it could take two to three hours to complete a request.
The requested system links all the cameras together from the time the officer trips the lights to the time he steps out of his car, with his body camera running.
The video is higher quality and has better audio and wind reduction, he said in response to a question from Gaines.
The cost of the system is $49,920 for the four units utilized by the department. Yearly payments of $9,984 will be made over the 60 months of the program.
Alderwoman Tracey Johnson asked about having one price quote and whether they looked at other systems.
Warren said this was a newer quote, but one they got from Motorola was around $78,000.
In addition, the department was approved to purchase the Signal Sidearm Kit for the four officers, totaling $34,040.06 to be paid in yearly installments of $6,808 over the 60-month agreement.
The kit is for a new Taser that is linked to the camera system.
In other business, the council:
- Approved payment No. 2 of $88,654 contingent on submission of a corrected certified payroll that has been approved for the A.D. Power Bayfront Park Restroom Project, as well as payment No. 3 of $33,915.
- Approved the city secretary or mayor pro-tem to sign an agreement with Victoria Electric Cooperative to move power lines blocking the restroom.
- Approved payment of $4,500 to Urban Engineering for the Bayfront Pier project; approved paying Fowler Construction $26,057.79 upon receipt of advance funds for the project, and approved a $24,680.29 payment to Fowler Construction contingent on receipt of advance funds.
- Approved a payment of $7,650 to Urban Engineering for the Harbor moorings and jetty project and an amendment to the contract to change the engineering fee to match the fee listed by the Texas General Land Office.
- Approved payment of an invoice from G&W Engineers of $1,485 for the sewer improvements quick connect project.
- Approved payment of an invoice from G&W Engineers of $1,185 for the fire station generator project
- Awarded the bid for water and sewer line improvements to Lester Contracting, the low bid at $200,202.
- Appointed Grantworks as administrator/project delivery services provider for the GLO RESTORE grant.
- Gave the go-ahead for refinancing the Water Plant Certificates of Obligation Series 1998.
- Approved the demolition of the structure at 703 W. Cleveland St.
- Approved giving the city secretary access to the city’s safety box in First National Bank – Seadrift and removing any names of personnel or officials no longer employed or elected.
- Heard department head reports.