The Seadrift City Council held a special meeting Tuesday, September 15, regarding a GLO-DBG-MIT Grant.
The council approved a resolution to authorize the submission of a Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation Project (CDBG-MIT).
As stated in the media packet, the council “desires to develop a thriving, viable community, strengthen infrastructure, provide a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunities, principally for persons of low-to-moderate income.”
“Whereas, certain conditions exist which represent a threat to the public health,” the resolution stated. “Whereas it is necessary and in the best interest of the city to apply for funding under the Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation program.”
The Council approved the resolution on a 4-0 vote.
In the special meeting, the council approved to adopt a resolution of Calhoun County’s application for a non-urban recreational grant to improve Bill Sander’s park at Swan Point for playground equipment.
-- Approved to authorize payment for the new mowing tractor from the general contingency fund as a loan to be paid in accordance with the guidelines established by the previous council.
The council will host its next regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, October 6, in the Seadrift City Hall council room.