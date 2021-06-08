The Seadrift City Council held its monthly meeting last Thursday at City Hall.
The meeting was moved to Thursday due to the observance of Memorial Day. July’s meeting will be moved to Thursday, July 8, due to the Fourth of July.
One of the big news items that Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest talked about was the CDBG-MIT Drainage Project.
The city was awarded the grant for the city-wide drainage project and its joint drainage project with the county for Heron Slough.
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer and Precinct 4 Commissioner Gary Reese were in attendance at the meeting.
Heron Slough is the county grant, according to DeForest, and he wanted to extend his thanks to Meyer and Reese.
The county was awarded $11,305,233 for the county drainage project, and DeForest added engineering is in progress.
The project stretches from north of Seadrift along SH 185, down 9th Street, crossing under the West Bay Avenue Bridge.
Reese said the big part of the project is that there will be a diversion channel from where Heron Slough crosses 9th St., and it will be a box culvert system.
At the same time as the county applied for the CDBG-MIT, the city of Seadrift also applied for the same grant and was awarded $4,850,940 for a citywide drainage project.
Both grants combined are more than $15 million for the city and the county for the drainage projects.
The council later went over the status of the Stone Creek RV Resort. No action was taken but will be discussed more in the future.
The final plans have dropped to the city, according to DeForest, and will be scheduled for a public hearing for adoption in the future.
DeForest went over the drafted development agreement and the tax abatement discussion on improvements within the project.
In other agenda items:
- GLO CDBG-DR: The council approved to authorize payment of draw request number five for $21,766.16 once funds are received from GLO.
- FEMA PA DR 4332-5697 DAC: The council approved to authorize payment of invoice to grant works for administrative services for $14,280.
- FEMA HMGP DR 4332-313/GLO-CDBG-DR: The council approved to award contractor bid for the wind retrofit project funded by FEMA hazard mitigation grant program and HUD CDBG-DR.
- Vacate Street: The council approved vacating a portion of Third Street south of Toledo Avenue roughly making it 50’ by 142’ with a 10-foot easement to the west.
- Subdivision-vacate streets, easements, and replat (three items): The council approved to vacate portions of Seventh and Eighth streets north of Nelson Avenue for replat, the council approved to accept the offset offer for parts of the lots for Seventh and Eighth streets north of Nelson Avenue as an offset for upgrade and improvements, and the council approved the plat as presented with minor changes of the Angeli Subdivision.
- Substandard Structures: The council approved the following buildings as substandard: 604 S. 13th St., 1511 Bill Tindal, and 209 Sgt. Rodney Taylo
- 2021 Street Projects: The council approved to authorize street rehabilitation/seal coating projects and authorized payment per the attached proposed schedule and pricing.
- Police Vehicle (two items): The council approved to authorize the purchase of a white 2021 Ford Explorer (fully equipped PI, all-wheel drive) for $46,000 to replace the 2012 Dodger Charger (003), and the council authorized the sale of the Charger to the original seller as equipped or by sealed bid with equipment removed and decals removed, preference given to the original seller to dispose of equipment and vehicle.
- Bank signatories: The council approved to authorize changes/additions to bank signatories.
- Golden Crescent Planning Commission: The council approved to select Peggy Gaines and Tracey Johnson to attend the GCPC as general assembly members.