The VFW Post 4403 was busy this Memorial Day weekend, honoring the men and women who sacrificed their lives for their country.
On Sunday, members of the VFW held a memorial service at New Beginnings Church in Port Lavaca, with a special casket made to honor veterans from the four military branches who have fallen in past and present wars.
According to VFW member Manuel Perez, David Marxmiller, a VFW volunteer, made the casket.
Perez said the casket represents the resting place for those who gave their all for “heritage and freedom.”
“It took him five days to put that casket together completely,” Perez said. “And last year, Pastor Joel was the one that gave me the idea about the casket.”
At first, the plan was to borrow casket from a funeral home, but they decided to have one made for special occasions.
Perez said this is an annual nationwide event for all VFW Posts.
Perez talked about the meaning behind the placing of a wreath, and the white and red flowers on top of the casket.
“The wreath represents remembrance, the white flower represents purity, and the red flower represents their devotion to duty and their country,” Perez said.
After the ceremony, the VFW replaced a burial flag for USMC Private First Class Robert Maseda, killed in action in 1970.
The original burial flag was lost in a house fire years ago, according to Perez, and Arthur Maseda Jr. received the flag on behalf of the Maseda family.
The next day, members of the VFW went to Port Lavaca Cemetery to place flags on the graves of the men and women who fought past and present wars.