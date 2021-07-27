Seniors find satisfaction in giving of time, talents
For three Port Lavaca senior residents, community service has been a lifelong endeavor, whether it was on a board, for local government, as a volunteer, or in business. -Each one found that every act of service has brought them, and others, a sense of immense satisfaction and self-worth.
Sue Traylor, 80, originally from Uvalde, has been a Port Lavacan since 1960. She and her husband have owned a ranch past Point Comfort for 50 years.
“I love it. I can still mount a horse,” she said.
In that time, Traylor was a substitute teacher for Calhoun County and Industrial school districts. She has served on the Calhoun County Historical Commission. She is the chairman of the Point Comfort Methodist Church board, and she teaches adult Sunday school. She also serves on the City of Port Lavaca Port Commission. The commission provides operations and maintenance for the ports and harbors. Its mission is to provide the public with adequate boating facilities and continue to enhance the economic development of the city’s harbor.
She was appointed to the commission by the Port Lavaca City Council in 2020.
“I wanted to be involved in the development and plans for the bayfront in Port Lavaca,” Traylor said. “We have a jewel in the rough, and I would like to see our port become more active in ways that serve our community.”
Traylor enjoys making plans for bayfront development.
“I have learned a lot about our waterways and how to entice business. Calhoun County might have more waterfront property than any county in Texas. I would like to have more festivals on the bayfront, similar to Rockport. I would like to think I bring ideas and dreams for the future,” she said.
Recently, Traylor returned to the historical commission.
“I enjoy marking historical sites and preserving the history of the county for future generations.”
Two to three days a week Traylor prepares lunch plates at The Pantry, a restaurant she began with friend Liz Rudellat in the 1990s.
“I don’t go down to work. I go down to visit, see my friends and stay involved with the community.”
Traylor does not see herself slowing down any time soon. Giving back makes her feel like she is contributing to society.
“It’s rewarding, I am blessed in health so why wouldn’t I want to contribute to my community, especially since it has been so good to me?”
What has been Traylor’s secret to service all these years? Saying “yes.”
“Don’t say ‘No’ or’ I can’t do that,’ Give it a try, and get out of your comfort zone. Always know there is more to be learned in life.”
Faith-based service
Born in Tennessee, City Councilman Jim Ward, 80, first lived in Port Lavaca when his father was transferred in 1949 to work for Alcoa.
He was stationed in Pennsylvania and returned to his home state to attend college, but this retired educator taught at Calhoun High School for 40 years as well as Victoria College.
Working with youth has always been a passion for Ward first as an educator and then as a Young Life counselor for 15 years.
“Kids can go through horrible things. This is a reason why people should get involved. If people don’t get involved, I think the world will get worse. People are not taking care of business. What’s going to happen to our young people?”
Ward also serves on the YMCA local and corporate boards.
He has served Precinct 5 for 12 years or four terms. He ran for council on the advice of friends.
“You feel like you have somewhat of a say in what takes place, and hopefully you can bring about some growth and development. That is also one of the frustrating parts about it, that it can take so long to come about”.
His first term goals included bringing in more businesses and affordable housing while cleaning up the city and getting people involved. Some goals have been met, while others are slowly taking place with some subdivision development.
He’s played the organ at Grace Episcopal Church for 10 years and teaches adult Sunday school.
“From a biblical standpoint, we are supposed to serve our fellow man. We are supposed to be an example to our fellow man. That’s one of the things that is extremely important because Jesus said we need to be out sharing the Gospel, sharing the message, loving God, and loving our neighbor.”
Ward sends scripture to hundreds of people daily.
“I feel like it’s a ministry because the Word goes out and it does not return void. You have to keep on keeping on.”
What Ward receives in return is the satisfaction of knowing he is making a difference.
Ward offers this advice to those wanting to get started giving back to the community: “Volunteer. If you are in high school, help other students,” he said. “Attend a council meeting or commissioner’s court to learn as much as you can.
Action boosts self-estee
This year, Jim Rudellat, 88, marks his 61st year as a Port Lavaca resident. He came to Port Lavaca to work for Retail Credit Company. Then he worked for his in-laws at Sterling Drug before purchasing a local floral shop and renaming it The Greenhouse Floral Designers in 1971. He has been providing bouquets and arrangements for life’s celebrations, holidays and moments of loss from his shop at 704 N. Virginia ever since.
“My philosophy is if you want to make something work, you can make it work as long as you have the desire to keep it going. When you lose that desire, that’s the end of it.”
In that time, beautifying and improving the city’s image has been important to him. Rudellat was active on the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce Festival of Lights committee for 10 years. He also served on the Port Lavaca Main Street Committee.
“The Festival of Lights is one of the more successful events we’ve had. We were the first in the area to have a lighted nightime parade and a number of towns followed suit. The number of people who line up to see the parade is rather impressive.”
It is no surprise that trash within the city, and piles of debris from February’s freeze, disappoints Rudellat. He would like to see more of a city and community effort to beautify the city.
“In my opinion, you have a better opinion of yourself when you are active. I think this community has a poor self-image. I think a lot of us don’t have a lot of self-esteem. We put ourselves down, and think of ourselves as second-class citizens, but we could move forward faster if we had a better opinion of ourselves.”
Pride in one’s self, and one’s community is a great motivator, according to Rudellat.
“I think that this area has a great deal of history to be proud of. If our citizens knew that, they might think better of their city and county and of themselves.”
Volunteerism begins with interest, he believes.
“Find an area that is of interest to you, then find a group that works in that area and ask to become a member or an associate, he said.”
Like Traylor and Ward, Rudellat cannot fathom ever slowing down.
“This is the only life I know. I think if I were not able to live it, I would pass on sooner. I don’t think I know how to retire.”