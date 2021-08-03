The eighth annual Sharp Tooth Shootout is around the corner for the Port O’Connor Shark Hunters.
This year’s tournament is Aug. 13-14 and is once again at Froggie’s, with live music and raffles for anyone attending the tournament.
Tournament director Mark Robinson said everything is looking good for the 2021 event.
“We’ve got our shirts ordered. We’ve got the band lined up. Got trophies, big checks. Everything is looking good,” Robinson said.
Registration for the event begins Friday, Aug. 13, the day before the tournament.
One of the returning teams, Team Wild Bill won third place in the shark division and first place in the stingray division in 2019; the team finished second in 2018 and won the biggest stingray that year.
Robinson said Bill Caldwell, of Team Wild Bill, is always a good competitor in the tournament.
Robinson said this year there are a lot of sharks in the bay, and he expects a very active weigh-in.
The fish that will be weighed in include sharks, stingrays, and jackfish.
The tournament weigh-in is set 2-4 p.m. Aug. 14 and is open to the public.