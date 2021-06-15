After a year-long absence, Shrimpfest returned for the 40th time last week.
It was a big turnout for the festival as residents of Seadrift and many visitors from out of town walked along Main Street.
The festival was moved from the bayfront to Main Street due to the weather, and Seadrift Chamber of Commerce President Tracey Johnson said everyone was accommodated, worked together, and understood the adjustment.
Johnson was really impressed by the turnout for the 40th Shrimpfest.
“We are so excited. It’s been an amazing turnout. Yesterday was absolutely awesome; the music, food, everyone had fun,” Johnson said.
Last year, Shrimpfest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Johnson and the chamber worked hard to make sure this year’s festival was big.
“We’ve worked very hard to put this on for the community, and it means a lot for us to have people show up and enjoy it,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she wanted to make this year’s festival bigger and better.
“We have a Little Texas {band] playing tonight. We brought some amazing bands in last night and today as well. It’s going to be awesome,” Johnson said.
Johnson said it takes a village to put in the time and effort to get the festival going.
This year’s festival was the 40th in its 41-year history, and Johnson said it was amazing to celebrate this one.
“The history in this town is fantastic, just in the citizens here and everyone you know jumping in and helping out and then coming to just to participate and walk around. It’s been great. Everyone’s so excited,” Johnson said.
From Main Street to the Seadrift Civic Center, many activities returned for the visitors, including the Miss Shrimpfest Pageant, the kids and adults fishing tournament, the frozen t-shirt contest, corn hole tossing, and more.
Many people gathered at the Seadrift Civic Center Saturday for the return of the Miss Shrimpfest pageant.
Seadrift resident James Tolar’s five-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, was competing in the Little Miss Shrimpfest category and won first place.
Tolar said she really enjoys being part of the pageant and getting the opportunity to be part of the community and meeting different people.
Tolar was holding Elizabeth during the interview as she was shy talking about winning first place in the pageant.
Tolar answered her questions for her. He said she was very appreciative about winning the pageant, and he added this was the first time she won first place.
“We’ve done it a few times before this. And so, this is her first time winning, so she’s pretty excited, even though she’s bashful,” Tolar said.
With a normal size festival crowd returning, Tolar was glad that this brought everyone back together post-COVID.
He said it was great seeing the community and vendors having a good time after the struggles of COVID and a sense of the community coming back together and not dealing with isolation.
With vendors returning for the festival, Tolar said he was looking forward to the funnel cakes and getting some sweet treats that he could enjoy with his family, and he added that Elizabeth was looking forward to snow cones.