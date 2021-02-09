There is a new place in town called Drifter’s Hall and it is causing quite a stir within the community. People are dusting off their old dancing shoes to try out the new dance floor at the newly renovated venue, which was widely known to locals as the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Owners Cary and Jan Kneupper decided to renovate the old KC Hall, located at 5287 FM 3084 in Port Lavaca.
“We just wanted people to have a place to go with their families, including their kids, for good clean fun and fellowship,” said Jan.
The Kneuppers decided to go forward with the extensive renovation, which included maintaining the water, sewer and air conditioning systems.
“Inside, we wanted to keep the dance floor but just about everything else needed updating. We raised the ceiling, took down the paneling and replaced it with limestone, shiplap and sheetrock,” said Jan. “We stained the concrete and totally redid the office, kitchen, bar and bathrooms. The stage got a whole new look also and we added a JBL PA system. We also added six dimmable chandeliers over the dance floor and dimmable sconces on the limestone walls.”
The renovation took just over one year to complete and opened to the public for New Years Eve, Dec. 31, 2020. So far, Drifter’s Hall has hosted acts such as Drifters Hall house band, Joel Nava & the Texas Border, the Emotions, Dueling Pianos, Barditch Hippies, Jesse Duke & Pushwater, DJ Marcus Estrada, Backroad Disciples, DJ Jason MF Passmore, Mike Donnel and Karaoke with Tommy Martin Jr. The hall is available to rent for weddings, receptions, quinceaneras, celebrations of life, class reunions, company parties and more.
Drifters Hall will host a dance featuring the Rick Evans Band Saturday, Feb. 13, for Valentines Day.
“We will have a photo booth for pictures with your honey,” said Jan. “All those who would like their pictures on our two big screens, we will be putting together a PowerPoint presentation to be played all night featuring all the loving couples and remembering the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Rick will be playing some good “belt polishing” music to dance to.”
There is a $10 cover charge to enter the dance.
“The event that everyone seems to be excited about is the “Urban Cowboy Night” on Saturday, Feb. 27,” said Jan. “There will be a mechanical bull rodeo for men for a $25 entry fee and “Best Sissy” rodeo for women with no entry fee, best costume for Bud, Sissy, Pam and Dolly (Parton).”
Cash prizes will be awarded for the event contests. Plus, The Drifters House Band will play the soundtrack to “Urban Cowboy” and 1980s country music.”
Current hours of operation are 6 p.m. to midnight every Thursday and Friday evening and 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Saturday evening. The normal cover charge is $10 per guest. There is no charge on Ladies Night, karaoke and DJ nights.
Drifter’s Hall has a full liquor license and full bar. Appetizers are also available. No outside alcohol is allowed. The hall can house up to 660 people but as of now, Jan said there is seating available for 290 and is spaced accordingly. Hand sanitizer is accessible to all guests. Face masks are optional.
“We have received many calls and had many handshakes and ‘Thank yous’ followed with positive feedback from Port Lavaca and surrounding counties,” she said. “Everyone is pleased with a place to go.”
For more information about bookings, call 361-551-0426 or visit www.driftershall.com.