The soil that will go under the new skate park needed work before construction can begin.
The Port Lavaca City Council approved the bid of Lester Contracting to do the subgrade preparation work during its special meeting Monday, Sept. 27.
Lester was the low bidder at $49,512, which will come out of the remaining $190,000 that was budgeted for additional improvements.
The city hired SPASkatepark to build the structure at Wilson Park for $270,000. The contract was based on an assumption of a 12-inch select fill below the concrete.
Jody Weaver, interim city manager, said when soil testing was done, the geotechnical report showed the soil to be expansive with a four-inch vertical rise.
To avoid significant structural cracking, the vertical rise needs to be one inch or less, said Weaver.
The least expensive of the alternatives considered to prepare the subgrade to meet the vertical rise requirement was to cut four feet of lime-stabilized 24-inch subgrade and then backfill with four feet of select fill. SPASkatepark helped to bid out the project.
The city had budgeted close to $350,000 for the project. The remaining $190,000 was to be used for additional improvements such as sidewalks and lighting. There would be $140,000 remaining for such projects.
Weaver pointed out that solar lights are around $5,000 each and sidewalks are about $50 per linear foot.
In other business, the council:
- Approved renewing the application with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to continue to participate in the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance Program.
- Met in a workshop to hear a presentation on substandard buildings for demolition and the AMI Water Meter system.