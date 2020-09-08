The Point Comfort city council approved the purchase of new vehicles for the city’s police and maintenance departments during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, via Zoom.
The choice to purchase the vehicles outright, however, was preceded by contretemps during a special-called regular meeting and budget workshop via Zoom and Facebook on Aug. 24.
Contretemps started when Mayor Leslie Machicek requested the council approve a switch in department heads – Councilman Steve Lambden to oversee police and fire and Councilman Wes McKelvy to oversee streets.
The attempt to change department heads turned into an intense back and forth that ended with no changes being made.
The fireworks began when Machicek said she wanted to switch department heads because of complaints from citizens, city workers, and council, as well as a last-minute request for a lease of three cars, meaning the department head for the police department did no due diligence, as income has declined due to COVID-19.
McKelvy asked her to explain what she meant by not doing due diligence, to which Machicek replied that a five-year lease was a long time for three vehicles. McKelvy noted that it was a five-year warranty.
“The lease was a five-year lease. I struggled with this, Wes. I prayed for a long time, but I’m getting complaints from other departments, other coworkers, others seeing our income dropping like it is from this virus, and I don’t know how long it’s going to last,” she said.
The lease was for three fully equipped police Tahoes, McKelvy explained in a follow-up interview. Council approved the purchase of three cars during a meeting on July 24.
“We did have a meeting on July 24. In the Police Department budget, I was trying to keep the yearly payments under the $40,400, which is the line item for police vehicles. Chief Baxter worked on a quote for three fully equipped, brand new police Tahoes for under $40,400 a year,” he explained. “This was presented to the city council at the July 24 meeting and was passed. In the August 24th meeting, Carly Wall, the city attorney, stated she would like to see a few items added in the contract, and the Mayor expressed concerns about a five-year lease. The five-year lease was to stay under budget, which was given.”
Machicek said in a follow-up interview that the original information was for police cars as well as maintenance equipment, including a backhoe, and was for research only.
“Councilman McKelvy was told the price for the patrol cars would be going up, and he would need to order soon. He separated it from the original to be brought to council; however, the lease agreement was not presented to us at that time,” she said. “We had trusted he did the research and went through the lease agreement. Councilman McKelvy had our chief of police do the actual work on this.”
Machicek added, “When it was time to sign the paperwork, a red flag went up with our City Administrator and was brought to the attention of myself and our city attorney. There were several issues that were not addressed in the first meeting because no one had a copy of the contract. Our city administrator only had the original with all equipment and could not verify the separation of cost, nor did he have the whole agreement. The contract for just the patrol cars was finally brought to our city administrator just hours before the second meeting. I feel we learned a valuable lesson, taking the word of a council member is not in the best interest of citizens. We will definitely be more diligent about having the contract in our hands to review well before we vote on anything.”
During the Aug. 24 meeting, McKelvy told the mayor that he had the money in his budget to cover the lease, to which Machicek replied, “We don’t have the money for this.”
“I have it in my budget,” he responded, to which Machicek replied, “We don’t have the money when it’s not coming in. Do you want to go up on taxes to get police cars? We’ve been hurting quite a bit this year which is another reason to change department heads.”
Machicek said, in response to a follow-up question, that the city had cut a lot out of its 2019 budget, “which helped us. My concern is more about future income, especially if this virus continues.”
Lambden said he thought it was a bad time to change department heads during budget and that in a couple of months, there would be a new mayor.
After several minutes of deafening silence, Councilwoman Linda Brush made a motion to follow the mayor’s wishes.
“Does someone want to second it? Probably not,” said Machicek, and the motion died for lack of a second.
During the council’s regular meeting Sept. 1, City Administrator Robby Silva explained they needed to decide what equipment to purchase and the method of purchase.
In addition to the three police vehicles, which McKelvy said usually have a life of seven years, the council was considering the purchase of a backhoe and utility vehicle for the maintenance department. A backhoe usually has a life of 20 years and 15 for the utility vehicle. The lease for all vehicles was $332,994 for lease-to-own with an interest rate of 3.084 per-cent, McKelvy said.
McKelvy said after the July 24 approval, he had started the ball rolling on getting the three police cars, and if it was stopped, a 25 percent restocking fee would be charged.
Councilman Steve Lambden said he would prefer to purchase the vehicles outright rather than lease any of them.
Councilman Mitch McBride said the city would get to write off the depreciation if they owned the vehicles but not if they were leased.
The concern City Attorney Carly Wall had with the contract was there was no language to allow the city to end the lease if money was not available in any of the five years.
McBride made the motion to buy three police vehicles and a maintenance backhoe outright, which was seconded by Councilman George Hernandez and approved unanimously.
POINT COMFORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Aug. 24 meeting did not only dwell on the lease agreement but also on the output of the police department or lack of it, according to Machicek.
“I’m getting complaints from other departments, other coworkers seeing our income dropping like it is from this virus, and I don’t know how long it’s going to last,” the mayor said.
“Are we talking about the last meeting where you bashed the police department?” McKelvy asked Machicek.
“I’m talking about everything in here, everything has dropped – all of it, and we don’t have the income we planned for,” she replied.
The mayor said the number of tickets being issued had been declining and not just for 2020 and that it was a major decline.
“The year’s not over yet,” said McKelvy.
“I’m still not seeing one officer doing anything,” said Machicek.
“I’m pretty sure we’ve had this conversation before,” said McKelvy, to which she replied that they had, but she had three citizen complaints.
Machicek said in a later interview that she receives complaints all the time – many about homes falling apart and not being taken care of, high grass, traffic, noise, and water issues.
McKelvy said in a follow-up interview that the main complaint he receives concerns the hours of coverage. “Point Comfort Police Department tries to cover as many hours as they legally can in a 24-hour period. It’s very hard to cover 24 hours a day with three officers,” he noted. “Chief Baxter makes a schedule for his officers, and he covers more of the morning shifts. Just like with any job, our officers do get days off, vacation days, and sick time. My future plan is to eventually have four full-time officers. At that time, the Point Comfort Police Department would become a 24-hour police department, which has never been done in the history of the city of Point Comfort.”
During the Aug. 24 meeting, City Administrator Silva interjected that going by the municipal court fund was not the best indicator of tickets being issued in one year. He explained the court total was accumulated from any outstanding tickets or fines.
He pointed out there is a report from the municipal court each month on tickets issued, and that, on average, 44 tickets are being written each month.
“However, in March and April, when the coronavirus hit, there was a 63 percent decrease for March and a 92 percent decrease for April, and it went back up for May and June and then July dropped 81 percent. But to make it clear, there is no direct correlation as far as the amount in the municipal court fund and the number of tickets being written,” he said.
“Right, but if you go back three years ago, there has been a big decline, and there are only two officers actually doing the work, so why do I have three?” Machicek said. She stated the decline wasn’t COVID-related, but “the work ethic declined drastically in July 2019,” she replied to a follow-up question.
When asked in a follow-up interview about the mayor’s assertion, McKelvy said, “About three years ago I had many citizens and council members complain about only seeing the Point Comfort police officers sitting out on the highway and stopping cars. The citizens and council complained the officers were never in town patrolling the streets of Point Comfort.”
“When the police chief and officer, at the time left our agency, Chief (Troy) Baxter contacted me, and together we worked on the police department. Not everyone knows, but the city of Point Comfort was at risk of losing the police department. The police department was at risk of being shut down by the state of Texas because certain paperwork was not filed with the state of Texas to be in compliance. Chief Baxter and I worked long hours to bring the police department back to compliance, and he is now working hard to keep the police department in compliance with the State of Texas.”
The mayor issued an executive order on March 20 concerning the coronavirus. It stated that the police department would “be operating normally, except for personnel maintaining required safe distances to minimize exposure. Personnel that began to feel ill shall notify the police chief and/or city administrator and begin a 14-day quarantine to eliminate contact with the public and others.”
The police department had two officers put in quarantine in the same month as well as one officer using leave to spend time with family.
Chief Baxter provided The Wave with 10 monthly reports from October 2019 to July 2020 with the following numbers:
- October 2019: 134 traffic stops, 49 warrants, 98 citations, 5 accidents, 5 arrests/warrants, 34 calls for service
- November 2019: 163 traffic stops, 57 warnings, 92 citations, 6 accidents, 3 arrests/warrants, 35 calls for service
- December 2019: 71 traffic stops, 16 warnings, 60 citations, 4 accidents, 1 arrest/warrant, 26 calls for service
- January 2020: 66 traffic stops, 42 warnings, 29 citations, 2 accidents, 1 arrest/warrant, 21 calls for service
- February 2020: 52 traffic stops, 17 warnings, 37 citations, 2 accidents, 1 arrest/warrant, 27 calls for service
- March 2020 (COVID-19 executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott and city’s mayor; Calhoun County institutes curfew starting March 25): 38 traffic stops, 16 warnings, 20 citations, 4 accidents, 4 arrest/warrants, 45 calls for service.
- April 2020 (COVID-19 curfew still in effect and was rescinded on April 29): 36 traffic stops, 31 warnings, 5 citations, 8 curfew warnings, 2 accidents, 47 calls for service
- May 2020: 63 traffic stops, 16 warnings, 50 citations, 2 accidents, 2 arrests/warrant, 39 calls for service.
- June 2020: 75 traffic stops, 23 warnings, 52 citations, 4 accidents, 6 code warnings, 41 calls for service
- July 2020 (Baxter noted during this month one officer worked eight days while waiting for a negative COVID test. A second officer was on vacation and work 13 days, and he tested positive for COVID and was in isolation but worked from home.): 22 traffic stops, 12 warnings, 10 citations, 2 accidents, 1 arrest/warrant, 26 calls for service
The question of what the job of a police officer is was debated during the Aug. 24 meeting as Machicek wanted to know why officers were not sitting on State Highway 35 and writing tickets.
“There’s more to the job than just sitting there writing tickets,” said McKelvy.
In a later interview, McKelvy said his expectations of the department are, “to make sure the citizens of Point Comfort are safe, and the police department is seen patrolling the streets of Point Comfort. Officers are to take their calls for service, and they have the choice to conduct traffic stops. I ask the officers to be seen in the city more than sitting on State Highway 35 for a large part of their shift. Chief Baxter has done a great job of balancing the officers’ time they spend on the highway and on the city streets. I want the police department to make sure the families of Point Comfort can ride their bikes or walk down the streets without getting hit by speeding vehicles,” he said. “On almost any given day, there is always one Point Comfort PD Officer on duty. Some days, there will be two officers on duty and, for special events, all three officers are on duty.”
And while the department strives for balance, there are still vehicles on Highway 35, taking people to work at the plants or through to another city.
“There are still cars; there are even more cars out there on the highway right now because they don’t let them carpool anymore. Formosa said not to carpool,” Machicek said.
“They are still at the Bauer,” McKelvy said.
“Whatever. I am so done with this. They are still coming into our town, and why aren’t our officers sitting out there?” she said.
“We’re protecting our citizens just like we were told to do also with COVID. We talked before about exposing our officers and knocking the police department all the way down to no officers. That’s why we are concentrating here in town,” he said.
“My thing is one officer is not doing anything,” she said.
“They are actually doing something,” responded McKelvy. “So, citations are your only means of saying if an officer is working or not?”
“I don’t know if he is working. He doesn’t give us a schedule,” Machicek said.
“If you have questions, ask him,” said McKelvy.
“That’s why I ask you, and you are not able to give me anything. Every time I come to you, you make excuses. We’ve gone through this a hundred times, and every time, you come back with excuses. I don’t know if you’re blurring the lines between friendship and leadership or if you’re being intimidated or it’s something of an older officer/younger leader, but all I know is it is not a good fit right now. You come to us with this five-year lease, and it’s scary,” Machicek said.
“I’m not sure about her statements. Chief Baxter and I work really well together, and as I said in the meeting, there is a whole lot more to the job than writing tickets. Chief Baxter has many responsibilities to handle, and he is the one who has to answer to the state of Texas on the legal paperwork he has to do with the police department,” said McKelvy in a follow-up interview. “In order to be in the position I am, you will need to understand the job a police officer has to do. Our officers not only take your call for service, but they are the ones who will investigate the case also.”
COMPLAINTS
One of the complaints Machicek mentioned that she receives is about overgrown lawns and homes that are falling apart.
Chief Baxter asked for direction to deal with these homes during the Sept. 1 meeting.
He told the council that they put up the notices, and if there is no response, to issue citations, but many of the homes are used in the summer only, and accountability is the issue.
One option is for a city crew to do the work and put a lien on the house, but as Councilman McBride noted it could be several years before the city recouped that money.
Wall said she would research the issue for the chief.