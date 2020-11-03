Calhoun Sandcrabs Quarterback Jarius Stewart received a top honor for his outstanding performance against the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers.
Stewart was named Ford Tough Player of the Week in the 77-76 win against the Buccaneers for his 245 yards on 19 carries and six touchdowns on the ground, 13 tackles, and three pass deflections on defense.
For the second year in a row, a Sandcrabs player received this honor. Last year former Calhoun Quarterback Conner Kestler was named Ford Player of the Week.
Stewart talked about being named Ford Player of the Week in Texas for 4A.
“I didn’t really expect it, but I’m really grateful for it, and it is a blessing.” Stewart said.
Stewart was mentioned for his skills on offense and defense against Miller and said he tries to focus on both sides of the ball, and he added it is a great feeling to be successful.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about having back-to-back seasons with a player receiving this high honor.
“It is an honor. I mean, that is the word to use because I know how hard it is for a youngster to win this award,” Whitaker said.
For many years, Whitaker said, he has had a player who had “terrific games” nominated for this award.
Whitaker said having two Sandcrabs players be named player of the week is an “amazing feat and it is a tribute to two young men.”
“Conner Kestler last year, and Jarius Stewart this year, both were very well-deserving, and I’m very proud of Jarius,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker talked about having a special athlete like Stewart who plays offense, defense, and special teams.
Last year, Stewart was named Utility Player of the Year for playing all three phases of the game.
“It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out that our football team is a lot better with him on the field than him off the field,” Whitaker said.
During the Miller game Whitaker wanted to rest Stewart from the kickoff teams, and he said Stewart was mad about that this year, and he was on the kickoff team for the second half of the game.
“It is just amazing to me, just listening to him talk about other night’s game,” Whitaker said. “I couldn’t imagine. I was worn out, and I didn’t play one play, and Jarius said he wasn’t tired at the end, that he had the adrenaline, that he was playing hard, and he just felt good, and he just didn’t felt tired at the end of the game, and that is just amazing.”
During his 33 years of coaching, Whitaker got a chance to coach players that play all three phases of the game of football at a high level, and Stewart is one of those players.
“That is why he was named Utility Player of the Year last year. That is a very special award,” Whitaker said. “That means he was the best all-around football player in our district last year because he can do everything. There’s nothing he can’t do at a superb level.”
Stewart talked about getting the call from Coach Whitaker about getting this high honor.
“I was honestly surprised. I tried to act like I wasn’t, but after I hung up the phone, I was a little shocked,” Stewart said.
By being named player of the week, Stewart has a chance to be named 4A Ford Player of the Year at the end of the season.
Despite getting this accolade, Stewart’s main focus is on the remainder of the season.
“It definitely feels great as I said, but I’m just trying to keep my head right and just focus in on the rest of the season, so we can finish it off right,” Stewart said.
Stewart also garnered another accolade from his Miller performance. He was named Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week last Friday.