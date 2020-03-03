St. Joseph High School announced today that Erin Dent has been named a Finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Dent is one of 15,000 Finalists nationwide, and is the only student in the Victoria Crossroads-area to be named a National Merit Finalist.
Dent, a senior at St. Joseph High School, is the 18-year-old daughter of Theresa and Timothy Dent of Port Lavaca. She is a 2016 eighth grade graduate of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School in Port Lavaca.
As a Finalist, Dent is now qualified to be considered for one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships to be offered in 2020. The scholarship competition started when more than 1.5 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/MNSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
“We are extremely proud of Erin and the hard work she has put in to achieve recognition as a National Merit Finalist,” said John H. Gilley, IV, president of St. Joseph High School. “Throughout her journey at St. Joseph High School she has distinguished herself with high academic achievement. There is no doubt she will continue to accomplish great things in her future academic endeavors.”
St. Joseph High School is a Catholic high school that has been serving Victoria, Texas since 1868. STJ’s mission is to provide a Catholic educational community that cultivates a peaceful, challenging and loving atmosphere fostering spiritual growth and academic excellence. For more information about STJ call 361.573.2446 or visit www.stjvictoria.com.