Calhoun County ISD students got a chance to learn about the different parts of the wetlands at the Formosa Tejano Wetlands Outdoor Classroom last week.
The seventh grade Travis Middle School students attended Wednesday to learn from four different stations at the site.
Ryan Sigma, a seventh grade teacher at Travis, said they travel every year to the wetlands to get the students to not only be in class but also learn things “hands-on in nature.”
CCISD fifth graders experienced the wetland earlier in that week.
The program has existed for 15 years with the partnership between Formosa Plastics and the school district.
The Formosa Plastics Corporation Texas Environmental Trust Fund paid for this year’s program, and it helped the district pay for transportation and substitute teachers.
The Calhoun County AgriLife Extension partnered with CCISD with four different stations that talked about the wetlands.
Emilee DeForest, an extension agent for the CC Agrilife, worked at one of the four stations for the CCISD students to learn.
She talked about the different “consumers and producers” to students and demonstrated a food web.
The students in the activity placed different animals’ tracks from “the primary consumer and apex predator,” DeForest said.
This was a great experience to “work with the youth,” DeForest said, and see the learning experiences they learned from the class.
The freshwater wetlands are something that children don’t see a lot, DeForest said, and she added this was an “educational moment for them.”
Nicole Pilson, Matagorda County extension agent – coastal and marine resources, tagged along with her fellow extension agents from Matagorda to show the students what they have in their “backyard.”
This was a great opportunity to work with the students, Pilson said and having the “opportunity to have the kids outside” and learn what they have in their backyard in the wetlands.
Amy Boone, CCISD partners in education coordinator, said the goal for the program is to be safe, learn, and have fun.
“Our students absolutely loved getting outside and exploring the great outdoors. The learning stations were hands-on and memorable,” Boone said.
CCISD students study organisms and ecosystems in class, but for them to get outside and experience the wetlands for themselves is something special.
“It’s just really special when a student gets to experience the lesson in real life at actual wetlands, holding a tiny tadpole in their hands, while sandhill cranes fly off into the distance,” Boone said.
The school district appreciated their partner, Formosa, for sharing a “unique learning experience” with the CCSID students, Boone said.