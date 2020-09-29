Calhoun County commissioners tabled action on a tax abatement agreement during its Sept. 23 meeting.
The abatement between the county and Formosa Plastics Inc. was brought to the court during its Sept. 16 meeting, along with a request for a Reinvestment Zone.
The court approved the Reinvestment Zone but agreed the duration of the tax abatement needs more negotiation.
A 10-year abatement had been proposed, which Commissioner Vern Lyssy opposed.
The matter was tabled until Oct. 14.
Also, the court accepted the donation of a pergola constructed by Cade Query as his Eagle Scout project.
Query thanked the court for accepting his project and gave an overview of what he learned during the project.
Scout Master Luis DeLaGarza noted that it was a struggle and challenge to complete the project due to the coronavirus but that Query persevered through it to accomplish his goal.
Also during the meeting, the court approved a preliminary plat for the Smalley RV Park. Owners Enriqua and Mark Smalley were on hand to answer questions.
The park will be built on land along U.S. Highway and Gin Road. Mrs. Smalley said it would have 55 spaces, mostly gravel with some concrete, a multipurpose room, and GBRA water.
Lyssy said the couple had the septic system “engineered as it should be.”
In other business, the court:
- Abandoned a portion of a public road in the Alamo Beach townsite
- Approved items listed as surplus or salvage to be used for trade-ins
- Accepted a donation of $7,000 from Philip Gonzalez for repairs to Brendon Road
- Awarded two bids for the 2020 Calhoun County Boat Access Improvement Project for the Magnolia Beach boat ramp and Six Mile Park boat ramp improvements
- Pre-approved Precinct 3 expenditures of $10,000 for service repairs to a dump truck
- Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms to reimburse overtime for ATF-approved cases
- Approved entering the 2020 Annual Road Reports into the official records
- Approved a list of items from Memorial Medical Center as waste
- Accepted August reports from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
- Approved three amendments to the 2020 budget
- Approved payment of MMC, Indigent Care, and county bills and payroll