Redfish were put on display by anglers this past weekend during the third annual POC Champions Cup.
There were 24 four-member teams that competed in this year’s tournament with the top prize on the line and a trophy for each angler on a team.
Team Majek finished first overall in the tournament after passing Team Joker’s Wild for the lead at the weigh-in on the second day of the tournament.
Before the weigh-in, Team Majek captain Cody Barton said the competition this year was great.
“Every year, it has great competition. All of the best-of-the-best from all around show up,” Barton said.
Barton and his team kept five fish for the weigh-ins on Friday and Saturday. Barton said during those two days, they caught and released 40 to 50 fish.
The team consists of Barton, Charlie Barton, Tyler Blinka, and Clark Jordan.
“Hot winds and just long days, waking up at 4:30, and just grinding all day,” Blinka said about the struggles his team had to face
Blinka also described competing against the other 23 teams in this year’s tournament.
“Every year, it’s the same group of guys in there. Every team’s amazing. Every team could be in our shoes today. They’re all great fishermen, every single one,” Blinka said.
Due to this year’s freeze, trout had to be removed from the 2021 tournament, Chris Taylor said.
“We had to conserve the trout, and we don’t want to kill a bunch of trout. We never want to kill any fish in our tournament. It is a live weigh-in, but this time of year, it’s hard to keep them alive, so we took a trout out for this year,” Taylor said.
Proceeds from raffles and apparel will go toward the youth of Calhoun County, Taylor said.
With a total catch of 41.92 pounds, Team Majek won more than $23,000 tournament prize money. Blinka and Barton said they are going to put the proceeds into competing in more tournaments.
This was Team Majek’s third time participating in the tournament.