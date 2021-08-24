The game of football has changed over the 100 years of existence in how players and coaches review film and communicate with each other on the sideline.
Sandcrabs head coach Richard Whitaker has been coaching for more than 30 years and has seen how technology has changed during his career.
Whitaker recalls, before he started coaching, watching an eight-millimeter reel and the sound it made when watching game film.
“That was the old golden days, and shortly after I started coaching, VHS came in. We thought we were just high tech then,” Whitaker said.
When Whitaker converted to VHS, it was easier than the reel-to-reel.
“When you did the reel-to-reel, after the games, you’d have to take it somewhere to get it developed. So it was quite something to do, and it may take a couple of days to get it back,” Whitaker said.
New split ends/tight ends coach Brandon Jackson remembers taking home VHS tapes of game film during his high school playing days.
“We could take them home. They would make copies,” Jackson said. “And we would look at those (tapes), and it was always a pain in the butt because you had to rewind, fast forward, rewind, fast forward.”
Today in the digital age, teams exchange film through HDL, a football program that allows coaches to review and share film.
Jackson can pick out clips for certain players on HDL, and he said it is more efficient than breaking down the whole game film.
Last season, when the Sandcrabs were about to play Calallen, Whitaker and his staff had all 10 game films of the Wildcats.
“In our district policies, we exchange all game films, and it’s just exchanged through the internet. It’s a simple push of the button,” Whitaker said.
Back then, head coaches would send out scouts to watch their next opponent’s game and take notes.
“You would come home with this book and papers, and you sit down, and you start going through all those, and you cipher all the first-down plays, all the second downs, and all the formations,” Whitaker said.
Now, coaches and teams can look over all three phases of the game - offense, defense, and kicking game – much easier.
One of the big changes is communication with coaches via headset. Whitaker remembers when he started coaching, he had to use hardline headsets.
“We’d have to go to the stadiums and run our wires through the stands and would use old pole vaulting poles and run them over top of people and so forth,” Whitaker said.
Today, everything is wireless, and back then, only the head coach and the coordinators would have headsets.
The varsity staff all have wireless headsets during the games, he said.
At the high school level, players cannot receive radio communication from the coaches. Communication with players and coaches is done by signals and verbal communication.
“We’re doing everything verbally. I mean, the defensive coaches are signaling hand signals to our captains and everything on the field to the kids,” Whitaker said, noting it was old-school.
The Sandcrabs have been using the same equipment for the last couple of years and will continue to use them, Whitaker said.