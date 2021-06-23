The Texas Water Safari mural at Dick’s grocery store in Seadrift got a revamped look to honor two local paddlers and the original artist Tuesday, June 15.
Members of the Texas Water Safari, county and city officials, family and friends of the Seadrift paddlers depicted in the painting, and the family of the original artist gathered for the unveiling of the updated mural, painted by Joy Emshoff.
The mural depicts Butch Hodges and Robert Chatham, two Texas Water Safari paddlers from Seadrift, in the 1976 race in boat number 421.
The original mural was painted in the 1980s by Betty Moone of Seadrift, according to Bob Spain, a member of the Texas Water Safari.
Moone painted murals throughout the county from Seadrift to Port Lavaca and Port O’Connor, according to her daughter, Linda Davenport.
Moone passed away in January 2021, but her children, Davenport, Darla Tolson, and Doug Welsch, were present at the ceremony.
Davenport said the Texas Water Safari called asking if she had the original picture of the mural. She added they let her know that they were repainting the mural, and she said it was good to hear.
“It had deteriorated quite a bit. That wood was rotting behind the picture, so I was glad that they were offering to do that,” Davenport said.
Hodges and Chatham were very honored to be the paddlers that were represented in the mural during the ceremony.
“It’s most rewarding, a big honor for them to pick us,” Hodges said. “It was wonderful winning the race, but to be remembered like this, that’s awesome.”
The Seadrift paddlers have known each other since they were in school, according to Chatham, and they have competed against each other in the race, and they are extremely competitive.
Chatham said it is a great honor for both Hodges and him to be in the mural.
For 50 years, the Texas Water Safari has finished the race in Seadrift, according to the mural plaque. Hodges and Chatham talked about how much the safari means to the city.
“ It means a lot. They bring a lot of people to town for the restaurants and motels. It really helps our economy for this one week. And I thank them for that, and God bless them all,” Chatham said.
Hodges said it is a “Seadrift tradition,” and the city has been really supportive of the safari for the 50 years that it has finished the race.