The Texas Water Safari will have a new finish site in Seadrift this year after Calhoun County commissioners approved a request to move the site during their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The safari, canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, usually ends at the Seadrift seawall, which is still in disrepair since being severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Organizers were in attendance to seek permission to use Bill Sanders Memorial Park to stage the finish of the grueling race, which garners worldwide attention and participation.
Calhoun County Parks Board Chairman Allen Berger noted the board is in support of the event and use of the park.
“This is a great event that is great for the county,” he said.
The organizers noted that insurance would indemnify the county as they do all the municipalities and counties along the route.
In other business, the court:
- Declared equipment from the Calhoun County District Clerk’s Office as waste
- Declared equipment from the Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, as surplus/salvage
- Accepted November reports from the Calhoun County Auditor and the Calhoun County Treasurer’s Office
- Accepted audit reports from the Calhoun County Library, Point Comfort Library, Port O’Connor Library, Seadrift Library, Calhoun County Museum, Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, and Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Juvenile Probation Department, Port O’Connor Community Center, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office – Petty Cash, CCSO-Narcotics Buy Money, and Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office
- Approved 11 amendments to the 2020 budget
- Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and Memorial Medical Center