Lucy’s Christmas Wish delivers despite pandemic
While visions of sugar plums, gifts, and Santa Claus came true for many local children during the Lucia Ornelas Foundation’s annual Christmas ceremony in past years, the foundation was forced to scale back its 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within the last few years, Lucy’s Christmas Wish served more than 500 children and their parents each holiday season. A huge ceremony was held at the Bauer Community Center with games, food, and each child was given three to four gifts. The event was free to all who attended. Lucy Ornelas Foundation Treasurer Norma Rodriguez said that families look forward to this event every year.
“The children and parents really enjoyed it. We had lots of calls about the event this year and so did the schools. The school counselors are always such a great help to us during this event, and this year was no exception,” she said. “We couldn’t do this event every year without their help and support. Thank you to CCISD and Mr. Larry Nichols for always supporting us.”
The event was scaled back this year, and plans were made to donate gifts to 100 children. Names were collected from local school campuses, and each child was given a Santa’s Wish List to fill out. Wish lists were collected, and LOF Board members and their families volunteered to pass out gifts from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Walmart pick-up area. Parents drove through the parking lot and were asked to remain in their vehicles to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Gifts and goodies were distributed safely while the children caught a glimpse of Santa Claus as they passed.
Rodriguez said the foundation was disappointed they could not reach more children and families this holiday season; however, they are pleased to provide for more families than originally intended.
“We had hoped to serve 100 children. God had other plans for us, and we received more donations than we had hoped for and were able to serve 148 children,” she said. “Our hearts are overflowing with joy that we were to help more families than we thought was possible.”
“We are hoping that we will be able to go back to our regular event at the Bauer Community Center next year with many more children,” said Rodriguez.
The LOF plans and hopes to continue its normal events during the upcoming year, such as its annual school supply drive along with the shoe drive, to assist families with back-to-school costs.
“We hope to have our yearly date night fundraiser and also plan to give out Thanksgiving meals and continue our Christmas event, Lucy’s Christmas Wish,” she said. “We also plan to continue to award scholarships to Calhoun and Hope High School students. This all depends on COVID-19 and funding of course. With God’s help and our wonderful community, this will all be possible.”
The goal of the foundation is to enhance lives and empower the community by continuing the legacy of the late Lucia Ornelas with an open heart through offering faith, hope, love, and understanding to those in need. Its mission is to improve the value and self-worth of individuals by enriching their lives through education, financial assistance, and spiritual guidance.
The foundation would also like to extend its gratitude to Walmart Curbside Manager Christy Thedford and her team, LOF Board members and their families, volunteers, and all who helped make the Christmas event possible.