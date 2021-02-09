The Heritage Center menu for the week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 19 is as follows:
Monday, Feb. 15 - Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, spinach casserole, Hawaiian roll and chocolate mousse.
Tuesday, Feb. 16 - Spaghetti with meat sauce, Normandy vegetables, garlic bread and apple cobbler.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 - Chicken pot pie, salad, and peaches and blueberries.
Thursday, Feb. 18 - Roast turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, biscuit and sopapilla cheesecake.
Friday, Feb. 19 - Broccoli cheese soup, baked potato, crackers and Jell-O.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.