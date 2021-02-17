The Heritage Center menu for the week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 19 is as follows:
Monday, Feb. 22 - Beef tips, rice, sauteed sugar snap peas, bread slice and yougurt with blueberries.
Tuesday, Feb. 23 - Goulash, mixed vegetables, bread stick and lemon cake.
Wednesday, Feb. 24 - Chicken and dumplings, salad, crackers and apple sauce.
Thursday, Feb. 25 - Frito pie, cheddar cheese, sour cream and onions, sauteed bell pepper and chocolate cake.
Friday, Feb. 26 - Chicken cacciatore, pasta, broccoli, salad, garlic bread and oranges.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.