The Heritage Center menu for the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 14 is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 10 - Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sautéed cabbage, bread slice and grapes.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 - Chicken spaghetti, roasted carrots with vinaigrette, toasted garlic bread and brownies.
Wednesday, Aug. 12 - Turkey salad wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheese, Sun Chips, and ice cream sandwich.
Thursday, Aug. 13 - Hamburger on bun, sautéed onion and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and pickles, potato chips and chocolate sheet cake.
Friday, Aug. 14 - Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, wheat roll and cantaloupe.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.