The Heritage Center lunch menu for the week of Dec. 16 through Dec. 20 is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 16 - Chicken Alfredo, fettuccine pasta, oven roasted zucchini, rainbow roasted vegetables, garlic bread and oranges.
Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Mild chili con carne, chopped onion and cheddar cheese garnish, white rice, zucchini corn salad, chocolate sheet cake.
Wednesday, Dec. 18 - Garlic stuffed chicken, potatoes au gratin, green salad, wheat roll and peaches and blue berry cup.
Thursday, Dec. 19 - Beef stew with potatoes and carrots, cornbread and peach cobbler.
Friday, Dec. 20 - Braised flank steak, rice pilaf, baked squash, cucumber and tomato salad, biscuit and lemonade cookies.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.