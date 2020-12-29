The year 2020 was supposed to be great for many people around the world and in Calhoun County, but rather than a year that was, it Sbecame a year that wasn’t:
SCHOOL:
March 19, 2020: Calhoun County ISD board approves remote learning plan
CCISD held an emergency meeting Thursday, Mar. 19, and approved to switch to remote learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in response of the first outbreaks of COVID-19 in state of Texas.
The transition to remote learning led to many different things, including putting up hotspots for students who didn’t have Internet, picking up remote learning materials via curbside and providing meal pick ups at the campuses.
Superintendent Larry Nichols spoke to the Wave at the Mar. 19 meeting about the districts decision.
“We want to do a good job leading our students and staff through this unusual time,” Nichols said.
CCISD at meeting approved to continue pay staff during the shutdown.
Nichols stated at meeting that “this action is necessary to ensure financial well-being of district employees while providing continuity of district staffing when schools reopen.”
CCISD students never returned to class from their spring break; the students would not return until fall for the 2020-21 school year, but under new COVID guidelines.
Principals were excited to have their students back in class.
“We have been anticipating this moment since last March, and everyone is super excited about having students back in the building.” HJM Principal Tiffany O’Donnell said in Aug. 18 issue of the Wave.
--CCISD using temperature cameras, temperature tablets and thermometers at their campuses.
SPORTS:
Apr. 21, 2020: UIL cancels spring sports
Spring kicked off in March with spring sports with baseball, softball, and track and field; and also the conclusion of the powerlifting season.
Powerlifting and spring sports came to screeching halt due to COVID-19 pandemic. The first announcement came from both girls and boys powerlifting with state meet (girls) and the regional meet (boys) being postponed, and later the closure of all Texas schools that led the decision by the UIL to cancel the remainder of spring sports.
A year that would have capped off a great year for many of the Calhoun athletes, including seniors, ended in heartbreak.
--Softball: Canceled.
--Baseball: Canceled.
--Track and Field: Canceled.
--Girls State Powerlifting Meet: Canceled.
--Boys Regional Powerlifting Meet: Canceled.
--Calhoun Football retooling its schedule.
GRADUATION:
Jun. 2, 2020:
The Class of 2020 for Calhoun High School and Hope High School had graduations, but under different circumstances due to COVID-19.
The seniors were allowed to only bring two family members and social distancing was utilized on both sides of Sandcrabs Stadium.
CCISD live streamed graduation via its YouTube page.
--The Calhoun County community honored the Class of 2020 with pictures of the seniors that hung on the fence of Sandcrab Stadium.