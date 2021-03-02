“It takes an extraordinary person to be a bus driver for 42 years.”
MaryAnn Goss Thielen, 80, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, after a short very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She will be remembered by thousands of students as a devoted bus driver for the Calhoun County Independent School District for 42 years.
MaryAnn met and married the love of her life, Jay F. Thielen, while abroad in Germany. The couple was married on April 23, 1963, in Basil, Switzerland before starting their life together in Port Lavaca.
“It was just a job back then to be off during the day, weekends, and holidays. It then became a passion,” said daughter Carlynn Bird. “She drove at least five full routes, then athletic routes, lead bus for football games, Robotics, powerlifting meets, soccer, tennis, golf, cross-country, the wetlands, the floating classroom, and more trips.”
Bird and sister, Carmen Timora, said that driving a bus was the world to her.
“It was her way of giving back to other families, encouraging their children to gain knowledge, so they themselves could prosper in a future that they could create. She cared about every single child on her bus, even the ones that were mean and called her names. Some of those children would apologize later in life,” said Timora. “She made sure every child made it safely to their destinations before she would leave. She has even carried sleeping children across busy highways to their parents.”
The sisters said Thielen treated each child as if he or she was special in their own way. She strived to provide a sense of comfort and safety.
“She was the first smile some of them saw in the morning. She was the educator, the joy and love that some kids didn’t get at home,” said Bird. “She made sure that every single kid safely arrived at their destinations. I have had people all my life tell me that she was very strict on her bus, but that has made them better people today.”
Calhoun County Independent School District Maintenance Transportation Director Joe Hernandez said it takes a special person to be a bus driver; it takes an extraordinary person to be a bus driver for 42 years.
“MaryAnn started driving a bus in November of 1978. She transported over a half of a million students, often including three generations of family members, and easily traveled more than one million bus miles in her career,” said Hernandez. “She was a very dedicated driver. She hated to miss work and received perfect attendance many times. She was someone to count on no matter what.”
Thielen drove a school bus anywhere in Texas that the CCISD went, Hernandez said. She would travel to sporting events, cheerleading, band, robotics, and other events. She often took photos on extracurricular trips to hang in the bus and share with her students.
“I’d say more than 100 times she has transported students to events outside of her normal duties,” he said. “MaryAnn never fell short. She always volunteered. She was a driver during hurricane season. She drove the bus to bring drivers from Formosa when needed and transported patients from nursing homes. Anything to do with the bus, MaryAnn volunteered and always helped out.”
CCISD former student Susan Sorrow Rollo recollected her times as a rider on Thielen’s bus.
“She was larger than life, and so personable. The first time I rode her bus was in elementary (school). I was participating in a science program over the summer, visiting the chemical plants around the county,” she said. “She came along on every tour and was deeply interested, asking questions along with the kids. For some reason, that really stuck with me.️ I’d get to ride her bus many more times through sports and band over the years. I even remember her parking the bus in front of my mom’s little gift shop when she came to Port O’Connor on a route to shop. I am very thankful to have known her.”
Thielen used a Citizens Band radio to communicate with the community in earlier days. She used the name “Lady Jay Walker” and “Big Momma” to keep aware of traffic issues on her routes.
Just before Thielen passed away, a representative from the CCISD bus barn reached out to Bird about a special tribute with a bus parade to honor Thielen. Multiple law enforcement agencies attended the parade with other school bus drivers, bus aides, maintenance personnel, and friends. More than 20 school buses participated in the parade.
“She was declining fast. When they asked if it would be possible, I said it would be amazing. I was praying she would be able to at least hear it, so I videoed while my sister Carmen sat by her telling her each bus driving by what the number was,” said Timora. “The buses were escorted by police officers, the maintenance department, and sheriff’s office. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery and his wife, Rhea, who was a long-time Girls Scout from one of Big Momma’s troops, followed the parade. It was very emotional. I know she was aware it was going on.”
The Thielen sisters said that not only was their mom an exceptional school bus driver but was also known as being a Girl Scout leader for many years. She left behind much wisdom for those whose lives she touched. They remember many words their mother preached.
“Most importantly, she always said to be true to yourself, honor yourself and others. Do not disrespect others for they may be at your side later down the road,” the sisters both said. “Love nature and respect it if it doesn’t belong to the earth. Expand your minds through education. Look at the stars because there’s a certain sort of peace in the sky. ‘Think, thought, thumb, Thielen’ made sure no one would ever forget her.”
Thielen was born on Sept. 6, 1940, was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Port Lavaca, as well as several other areas of the community. She was a lifelong Girl Scout, a member of the DAR, and had a great love for animals, history, science, and genealogy.
She leaves behind daughters, Carmen (Don) Timora, of Snyder, Carlynn Bird (Karen), of Port Lavaca; grandchildren: Tamara Hale (Matt), of Snyder, Jessica Edwards (Ryan), of Snyder, Jay Thielen (Allyson), of Ganado, Taylor Bird, of College Station, Trent and Kaloeb Betancourt, of San Marcos and great-grandchildren: Mya, Luke, Liam, Penelope, and Allyce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jay and Audrey Goss, Velma and Jimmy Burkhart; husband, Jay Thielen; great-grandson, Jay Thielen Jr., grandson-in-law, Richard Speigel; and brother, Donald Goss.
Her body was sent to Texas State University for forensics and education.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Port Lavaca.