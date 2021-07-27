It has been three years since Suzanna Escobedo of Seadrift went missing under suspicious circumstances.
On the anniversary of her Aug. 2, 2018 disappearance, Calhoun County Crime Stoppers is once again appealing to the public for any information about the woman’s disappearance.
Escobedo was reported missing following a welfare check initiated when her husband and family could not get in touch with her. Her 4-month old child was found at home along with Escobedo’s cell phone and vehicle.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, law enforcement agencies in Calhoun County and surrounding counties worked with each other to gather more information, Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said at the time.
Texas EquuSearch joined in the quest to find Escobedo but suspended their efforts on Aug. 20, 2018 until more information became available.
“It is still a needle in a haystack kind of thing,” Vickery said in 2018. “We have searched everywhere we know to search and then some, so now we are waiting on new information to try and help us pinpoint a better location.
“We are kind of in a waiting game until we get more information or a lead breaks. We are going to be doing more interviewing, but we are waiting for that one piece of evidence that leads us in the right direction.”
In 2019, the foundation of unit 33 at Liberty Arms RV & Boat Storage in Port O’Connor was excavated. Although law enforcement did not confirm it, it was believed to be tied to Escobedo’s disappearance.
Crime Stoppers is seeking information that could change the status of the case and is offering a reward starting at $500 and going up to $1,000 - or more - for information leading to the location of Suzie and/or the arrest of the person involved in her disappearance. Call Calhoun County Crime Stoppers at 361-552-CASH (361-552-2274) if you have any information. All calls are anonymous.
“Anytime we get a lead, we work it the best we can, said Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery, “We revisit the case on a regular basis and are continuing to work on it.”