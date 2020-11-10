It was a long night for the Calhoun Sandcrabs in their 28-7 loss to the Calallen Wildcats at home last Friday night.
The Calallen defense shut down the Sandcrabs offense limiting it to a season-low 170 rushing yards.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about his offense’s performance in the loss to Calallen.
“Worst offensive first half of football we had all year long. We lined up in the wrong formations four or five times,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker gave credit to Calallen’s defense, and he said that was the Wildcat’s best “defensive football” they had seen in a long time.
“I thought Waco La Vega was faster. I’m not sure [anymore]. These guys are so disciplined about their speed,” Whitaker said. “They get there so quick and do so well. If you’re not playing fast and putting your nose where you’re supposed to be, they’ll make you look bad.”
The last time the Calhoun had the offense shutdown by Calallen was in 2013, Whitaker said, and they made to the semi-finals.
“We cannot let this game define our season,” Whitaker said. “Next week starts a whole new ball game. Two years ago, they beat us for the district championship, and we played them in the regional finals, and I’d love to have that opportunity again.”
The Sandcrabs have been in this situation before, dealing with tough losses to Southside in 2018 and Nuevo Leon last season, and Whitaker and Sandcrabs Fullback Steve Johnson talked about moving on from this loss.
“This one has to be behind us. This was a hungry football team tonight that got after our tail and kicked our butt on all levels,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added they have to put this game behind them, and they have to get themselves up and ready for the playoffs.
Johnson said Calallen popped his team in the mouth, and he added they needed that.
“We were on a winning streak, and we needed to come out, and we needed someone to show us that we weren’t unstoppable like we thought we were,” Johnson said. “So thank God they did it now rather than later.”
Johnson talked about prepping the team for the postseason, and he said this would be the toughest time.
“You don’t know whether you’re going home or winning, so every day of practice you have to go out there with that mindset, ‘I got to get to get better,’” Johnson said. “We just saw that we’re not the best team, so right now, we have to work to become the best team.”
The Calhoun Sandcrabs take on the Zapata Hawks at Alice High School this Friday in the Bi-District Playoffs.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
--STATS--
OFFENSE:
Rushing: Steve Johnson: 19 carries/90 yards, Jarius Stewart: 16/49, Adrian Chambers: 2/20, Min Htway: 2/6/1TD
Passing: Stewart: 1 completion/2 attempts/17 yds
Receiving: Johnson: 1 reception/17 yds
Offensive MVP of the Week: Sebastian Madera, Radley Williams
DEFENSE:
Tackles: Kirk Stringham, Esteban Cruz (5), Colin Carabajal (4), 4 Sandcrabs (3)
Assists: 4 Sandcrabs (4)
Fumbles Recovered: Sean Flores (1)
Fumbles Caused: Jarius Stewart (1)
Tackles For Loss: Cruz, Xavier Smith (1)
Sacks: Smith, Dalton Alford (1)
SPECIAL TEAMS:
Punts: Steve Johnson: 5/205 yards
Extra Points: Jose Ledezma: (1/1)
Kickoff Returns: Adrian Chambers: 4/80 yds