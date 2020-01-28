Raymond Butler, of Port Lavaca, received a high honor in December with a barge boat named after him for his contribution to the inland barge industry in Corpus Christi.
Butler has been part of the industry for 35 years, and he said he has built and operated for two major barge lines. He added that he never had a boat named after him.
“It was kind of a secret wish. I thought it’d be really nice to leave that kind of a legacy,” Butler said.
Butler talked about how the boat naming ceremony came to be, and he said that the investment that he was working with asked him if there was a boat named after him.
Butler answered no, he did not have a boat named after him. Early in December, while Butler was performing an inspection, he noticed his name was “welded” on the side of the boat.
It took him two or three times to look at the boat for it to “register” and realize that his name was on the boat, Butler said.
“It’s a feeling that is indescribable. I just couldn’t believe it,” Butler said. “But in the marine industry having a vessel named after you is quite an honor.”
Butler grew up by the water by Point Comfort and his father, B. R. Butler, worked in the maritime industry from the time he was “old enough” and later became a merchant sea captain during WWII, he said.
“I grew up over there around the water when I was eight or nine years old,” Butler said. “I had a boat and motor, and I just went all over the bay.”
Butler said there was “something interesting” about the christening of the boat.
Butler said his father built some towboats in the late 1960s, and later he and his father built their first boat in 1968. They designed it in their living room table and later built one in 1972, he added.
“Both of those boats were built in the same yard [in Corpus Christi] where my boat was built,” Butler said.
The boatyard may be under a new name, Butler said, but it is the same piece of real estate where he and father built their first boats.
“It is so special to have that happen right there in the same spot,” Butler said. “It wasn’t planned, not at all, it just happened.”
Butler added it was pretty unique to have his boat be in the same location where his career started, and he said it amazing to have all those pieces come together 50 years later.
Butler thanked his father and his ex-wife, Nita Butler, for helping him reach this point in his life.