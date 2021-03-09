The Port Lavaca Public Works Department was treated to lunch Tuesday after dealing with “the perfect nightmare.”
“We appreciated how hard they worked in the winter elements and wanted to do something special for them,” said Brenda McMahan, director of Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca. “We all dealt with the freeze and the busted pipes, and we wanted to do something for these heroes who dealt with the water crisis.”
The entire crew enjoyed the lunch.
“It’s great. We appreciate it,” said Eddie Tyler.
“To me, I appreciate that they bought us lunch,” said Carlos Castro, utility superintendent, who said this was the coldest it had gotten in his 15-year tenure. “It makes us feel good about what we’re out there doing. An individual sees us out there working their hearts out in these elements.”
Public Works Director Wayne Shaffer described the confluence of events as the “perfect nightmare” - from extreme consumption from people turning on faucets to prevent pipe freezing, the power failure when the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority lost communication with the city’s tower, to the pipes freezing and breaking.
But for all that Shaffer said his crews did “exceptional work.”
“Their attention to detail and their incredible work ethic got us through. Without it, we would not have recovered as quickly,” he said.
“It’s part of the job,” said Armando Lopez.