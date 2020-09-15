A second person died as of a result of a head-on fatal wreck Friday afternoon on the Victoria Barge Canal Bridge on State Highway 35.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m.
Gerisue Balentine, 47, of Victoria was pronounced dead after being airlifted to San Antonio Medical Center, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Ruben San Miguel. Deborah Lynn Meyer, 40, of Corpus Christi, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident, which is still under investigation, occurred when the Kia Soul, driven northbound by Meyer, went into the southbound lane where Balentine, driving a Chrysler mini-van, attempted to avoid the vehicle
“They both ended up facing east in their respective lanes,” said San Miguel.