The certifications of newly elected officials for Calhoun County School Board and Seadrift City Council took place Monday and Tuesday of last week.
At its board meeting on Monday, May 10, CCISD swore in Bill Shrader, unopposed in District 4, and Cynthia Alford, who beat Terri McGuire, 211-173, in District 5.
In Seadrift, the council approved to certify its May 1 results Tuesday, May 11, at city hall.
Councilmen Geoff Hunt and Kenneth Reese were re-elected to their positions, and Tracey Johnson defeated June Cantrell, 80-49.
The election was a special moment for Alford and Johnson, who served with the Seadrift Chamber of Commerce together and are now elective officials in their respective seats.
“I think it’s great. Everyone needs to be more involved. It’s great to see two women who have stepped up and won in their positions as well,” Johnson said.
Alford talked about representing Seadrift in her new position, and she said it’s a pleasure to work with the local communities within her district, especially Seadrift.
Alford said she is looking forward to working with the other school board members and making the school system the very best it can be.
“Being born and raised here, I feel like that I have the knowledge of the community, the knowledge of the teachers, and the best interest of all of our children, to make sure they have the best school system to go to that they possibly can,” Alford said.
Johnson was excited to be elected to the council, and she said this is something that she has wanted to do.
“I’ve been involved for a while with the chamber, and I just want to start doing more, and this is the way to start doing more in the community,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she is looking forward to serving her city and wants to make them very proud.