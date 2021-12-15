It was a stark decision the organizer of the Tree of Angels memorial had to make: move the event from the Bauer Community Center or cancel it due to COVID-19 precautions.
The choice was an outdoor ceremony at the Calhoun County Fairground Pavilion, which honored the 209 victims of violent crime in Calhoun County, Victoria County, Jackson County, Goliad County, and DeWitt County.
“It’s been at the Bauer for 17 years,” said Mary Sue Woods, who started the remembrance ceremony in 1999 after her son Jeffery was murdered.
“We do this so they won’t be forgotten,” she said.
Law enforcement officials from the counties as well as the cities in the counties were in attendance.
“It’s brought closure to my mourning and sorrow,” said Virginia Maseda Garcia of the ceremony. Her son, Mitchell Garcia, was killed in 2002 in Bloomington. “The next anniversary is Jan. 11. It will have been 20 years.”
Rachel Ruiz was in attendance to support her sister, Nancy, whose son, Timothy Scott Hunt, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Victoria.
“He died in my mother’s arms. I was glad he was with a loved one,” she said.
Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Nancy Pomykal, opened the ceremony with a prayer. Law enforcement officials filed onto the stage where they were to be introduced by Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, who said, “I’m not going to do that because our names don’t matter. The only names that matter are the names that are going on the tree.”
Boyd said he wanted to leave the attendees with two things:
“One, nobody has the right to murder another person regardless of the circumstances. No one has the right to take somebody else’s life,” he said. “And two, as Jesus said when chastising the Pharisees, ‘you have forgotten the finer points of the law – justice, mercy, and faith.’ I hope you have received justice as family members of victims. I hope somebody in our agency has shown you mercy, and faith is yours and yours alone, as the only way you can recover and be at peace is through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
The Unity Candle was lit, followed by seven more candles representing peace, love, yesterday, today, tomorrow, courage, and grief.
Before the angels were added to the tree, Pomykal invited the children in attendance to come up to help her light the tree. With the help of Vera Romero, the tree lit up, and people began placing angel ornaments with the names of their loved ones written on them.
Point Comfort Police Chief Troy Baxter supplied a microphone from his unit’s system as audio/visual problems persisted throughout the ceremony. The Port Lavaca Fire Department representatives had to leave due to an alarm going off during the acknowledgment of the agencies present.
After placing their angel, each person received a candle for the candlelight ceremony in which the names of 209 victims were read.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobby Vickery explained, in fifth-century Macedonia, families would come together to light a candle in remembrance of a loved one who had passed on to ward off evil spirits that could haunt them in their passage to the afterlife.
“Over the years, it has turned into something we cherish,” he said. “One, it is the memory of our loved one who has gone on before us, a memory we now cherish, and to remember that light that shone in our lives for that brief moment they were here will never, ever be forgotten.”
“The candles represent the light of the loved ones who passed on that have forever touched our lives and remember, that as we cling to our beliefs in the almighty that his light will allow us to touch their light once again when we decide and he decides it is time we pass on,” said Vickery.
The light is also a reminder that what happened will not be forgotten and that “we will work vigilantly to prevent it happening to someone else, somebody we love or anybody else.”
“As we light these candles, please remember that these lights mean something. Think of a loved one that has passed on. Remember that light and the light they shone in our lives while they were here. Remember, that light will never, ever be put out.”