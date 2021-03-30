The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4403 held a program for Vietnam Veterans Day last Saturday in Port Lavaca.
The program hosted the Vietnam War veterans of Calhoun County and their families with a luncheon and music by Ramiro “Ram” Chavez and his Vietnam Veterans Band.
The ceremony honored those who served all the military branches during Vietnam and those who were missing in action and prisoners of war.
Guest speaker Army Sgt. Israel B. Tames (Ret.) of Victoria has been advocating for the health and well-being of Vietnam veterans since the late 60s.
Tames has been working with veterans since 1969 and what they went through during the war, he said.
Tames advocated for a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Victoria for those living in Port Lavaca, Beeville, Halletsville, and the surrounding counties.
He contacted former representative Phil Gramm to conduct a congressional investigation to determine the number of veterans in Victoria and surrounding counties.
“When we got those numbers, not all of them, but we set up at the mall in Victoria, and we had about 1600 letters of support of all the government agencies and the counties,” Tames said.
Tames added that Calhoun County was the first county in support of the VA Clinic.
During the program, Tames talked about the effects of Agent Orange during the war, and 25 years ago, the American Legion reported that it would affect “three generations.”
VFW member and retired Army veteran Fabian Balboa talked about the ceremony from the veteran’s band, and especially Tames speech and his history of helping veterans.
Balboa said Tames has an “exuberant” feeling to him, and he makes the veterans feel young.
“He’s always to the point, and as you read his bio, that he brought the first VA clinic in Victoria,” Balboa said, “which says a lot, and he’s been through it all, so we learned a lot.”
After the event, Honorary VFW Member Jacque Rudd Torres announced that the VFW will make this an annual event and will bring in more Vietnam veterans and their families to the event next year.