There are eight COVID-19 patients in Memorial Medical Center as of Monday.
Active cases have soared to 229, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of all current patients in the hospital, 57.14 percent of them are COVID patients, according to said Erin Clevenger, chief nursing officer for MMC.
There are 10 beds left available in the hospital for all patients and no ICU beds left.
“Our local clinics and hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patient needs, including testing, appointments, phone calls, medications, and treatments,” said Clevenger. “The upswing in cases is affecting the hospital staff tremendously in every area of the facility. I don’t think people truly understand what we mean when we say COVID-19 is extremely burdensome on healthcare facilities.”
All this is in addition to the normal day-to-day patient care for everything non-COVID, she noted.
“Doctors, nurses, and medical assistants only have so many hours in a day to get things done. Our nurses are being pulled in so many directions, and as amazing as they are, a human being can only handle so much,” said Clevenger.
And it flows down to labs, diagnostic imaging, housekeeping, and registration, which also feel the stress of handling so much work.
“It’s simply too much. Labs and diagnostic Imaging departments can only see people as fast as they can get the blood drawn or the X-rays taken, so everything is backing up. Operators can only answer so many phone calls at a time. There is a limited number of doctors’ appointments or emergency room and hospital beds.”
“When there are no more resources, people can’t get the healthcare they need and expect. And it’s not just the clinical areas being overwhelmed; it’s all of them. Departments such as Housekeeping and Registration are feeling the strain. I have to give kudos to all healthcare staff in Calhoun County. Everyone is trying their best and doing a phenomenal job,” said Clevenger.
And as the numbers begin to climb, Clevenger said the hospital has surge plans in place, but manpower is becoming an issue.
“We have equipment, beds, and medications to provide the necessary care. We just need more manpower. Surge plans all depend on the availability of staff and physicians. At any given time, we can divide off our second-floor Medical/Surgery area into COVID and non-COVID areas to handle additional patients, but without enough staff to do so, it isn’t always possible,” explained Clevenger.
The hospital has requested additional nurses and respiratory therapists.
“We requested 15 nurses and five respiratory therapists. At this time, we have only received two respiratory therapists. I’m hoping more will be sent soon, but right now I’m doubtful,” she said.
Right now, the majority of infections across the nation are from the Delta variant of the virus. That is determined through sampling, explained Clevenger.
“When a person gets tested for COVID-19, variant testing is not performed. The result is either positive or negative. The variant type doesn’t normally determine what kind of treatment a patient will get,” said Clevenger. “Variants are tested for at a higher level, using a method called genomic sequencing. So the question everyone wants to know is ‘how do we know that Delta is here?’ Variant numbers are results of sampling. The CDC receives tests from state health departments and performs variant testing on those to determine what type of variant, if any, is found. Also, in order to ensure sampling is performed in all regions of the United States, the CDC contracts with large commercial and university labs that commit to performing genomic sequencing (variant testing) on a certain number of tests weekly. Currently, the majority of genomic sequencing is resulting from the Delta variant, meaning the majority of infections we are seeing throughout the country right now are Delta.”
Since the vast majority of patients needing hospital care are the unvaccinated, the vaccine is doing what it is supposed to do, noted Clevenger.
“People hear so many things regarding masks and vaccines, so I understand why people may have concerns or objections. But rather than make your decisions based on friends’ stories or random social media posts, I encourage people to get their information straight from the sources. We have trusted the CDC to guide us through every other disease since the mid-1900s. This pandemic should be no different,” said Clevenger.
“When people ask me directly about masks or vaccines, I tell them what I have seen with my own eyes. Masks have been a resource we have been using since this pandemic started, and I know they work. If they didn’t work, we would have more hospital employees home sick than we would at work,” she said.
“As far as the vaccine, it’s a no-brainer. What we are seeing with our own eyes in our own hospital is that the vast majority of patients needing hospital care are the unvaccinated. The vaccine is doing what it is supposed to do, and we need everyone who is eligible to take it to do so. If anyone has concerns about the vaccine, I encourage them to ask their doctor.”