Port Lavaca H-E-B celebrated the retirement of one of its employees last Saturday.
Natalie Volek worked for the company for 37 years, 34 at the Port Lavaca location.
Volek celebrated her retirement with co-workers, friends, and family in the store’s break room.
Volek began her H-E-B journey 37 years ago in Victoria and transferred to the Port Lavaca location three years later.
Volek said it feels great to serve H-E-B for 37 years.
“It’s been really good. It is a really good place to work. They treat you right and take care of you,” Volek said.
Top Store Leader Dodie Stuart worked with Volek since 2012, and she said Volek was the store’s “steadfast opening checker.”
“We knew she’d always be here, and she takes a lot of ownership,” Stuart said.
Over the years working with Volek, they became more like friends, Stuart said.
“She’s been a good listener. She gives me good information that I need to know that maybe I wouldn’t see happening, so she was really good at helping me do my job in that way,” Stuart said.
Stuart spoke about Volek’s hard work at the store and always being there when needed.
Working with someone like Volek is very comforting, Stuart said, and she has got her back in “looking out” for the interests of the store and the customers.
“She has such a loyalty to H-E-B,” Stuart said. “That she sees anything at all that could be detrimental [to the store], she’s quick to bring it up so that we can correct it.”
Service Manager Peter Aparicio worked with Volek since 1998 at the original store.
Working with Volek for that long, he and she became part of a family, Aparicio said.
Aparicio said Volek was a good worker and was “very dependable” at the store, and he added they became friends at work and shared their lives at “home” and other kinds of stuff.
“Yes, I was her boss. She was also my friend,” Aparicio said. “And so it’s a good relationship. And H-E-B is very much like that. We have a job to do, we do it together, and we get it done.”
Volek was the kind of worker that got to the store when it was dealing with hard times.
“She’s not one of these people who is going to hang back….No, she’d be here as soon as she could to help us and the customers out.” Aparicio said.
The words “consistency” and “dedication” come to mind for Volek, Aparicio said, and she has a good work ethic.
Whether it was good or bad times at the store, Volek was always there, Aparicio said.
After retiring from H-E-B, Volek also owns a retail shop that she’s been running for 15 years. She said the things she’ll miss about working at H-E-B are her friends and the people she worked with.