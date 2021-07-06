Local team recounts Texas Water Safari experience
It was Mark and David Howell’s goal to participate in the Texas Water Safari together in the summer of 2019, but tragedy would prevent father and son from moving forward with their plans.
Before the canoeing duo could make this shared dream a reality, 19-year-old David, of Port Lavaca, committed suicide in 2018. Devastated, Mark, 61, along with his son Doug Howell, 24, couldn’t let the dream die. Determined to brave the Texas heat and the rivers’ wrath to complete what has been billed as the world’s toughest canoe race, both decided to “Go for David!” this past June.
David was felt throughout the experience, both said. Their race number was 6499 for David’s birthday of June 4, 1999. The race began eight days after what would have been his 22nd birthday. Dubbed “Danger Dave” for taking risks at summer camp, Mark and Doug felt they had David’s blessing.
“Was his passion the outdoors and adventure? Not necessarily, but he did thrive outdoors,” Doug said.
Competitors had four days and four hours to paddle from San Marcos to Seadrift, not for prize money, but for repeat racers a possible quicker finish, and for first timers like the Howells, a testament to the years spent canoeing as a family.
The Howells first cut their canoeing teeth at Little Chocolate Bayou starting at the Hatch Bend Golf Course and ending at the VFW Hall. In 2011, they moved on to the Spring Flotilla in Goliad and then the Texas River Marathon in May, but both are a shorter distance than the Water Safari’s almost 260-plus miles.
“For some people, the goal is to beat other people and that makes it a race. People compete for times. We are not in that realm,” Doug said. “For us, it was something to aspire to, but to complete it was the goal.”
To prepare for the race, on weekends both would canoe a different leg while Mark worked out at the Calhoun County YMCA and Doug worked as a ranch hand. The two realized that Doug had the better “river sense” for avoiding obstacles which meant he should steer during the race.
Allotted 100 hours to finish the event, those with the fastest times do it in 35 to 40 hours, Mark said. With 11 checkpoints between start and finish, and having to travel as light as possible, the Howells were given food and water at each stopping point. Acting as team co-captains were Mark’s daughter Shaughnessy Howell and Jimmy Eckermann, who was one of David’s best friends.
“The biggest part of the job was keeping them on the river, pushing them off to the next checkpoint while providing them with emotional and motivational support,” Eckermann said.
“Rookie mistakes” and
a crash
“Brutal” is how Mark described the race and some parts of the San Marcos and Guadalupe rivers. Tired from paddling, according to him the duo’s first rookie mistake was spending too long resting at the early checkpoints. The second was not patching a pinhole-size leak in their 17-foot aluminum canoe sooner. The third was tumping over four or five times due to rocks or stumps. Their true nemeses? Nightfall and fog. Both issues led to disappointment.
Sore muscles, portaging their canoe on land around dams, a broken paddle, and existing on three hours of sleep a night were the least of their problems. The unexpected came at 2 a.m. early into the fourth day of the race. The duo knew stumps and rocks existed within the Guadalupe River, saw how a few lodged in the riverbed broke other more expensive, but less durable canoes in half. What they did not foresee was a cool front that when it hit the warm water created visibility challenges, in addition to diminished lighting due to a sliver of a moon and a non-working light.
With only the use of headlamps, the battery on their GPS also went out.
“We knew we were close (10 miles from the Victoria checkpoint), but we didn’t know how close,” Mark said.
As Mark checked his phone for their location, Doug realized something was happening in the river. “It was turning. I had to decide, ‘Do I go right or go left?’”
With only 10 seconds to process his next move, the choice made resulted in the boat caught in a sweep, turning it over and the water pushing the canoe into a stump and pinning it there.
“I didn’t see it until we were right up on it,” Doug said. “The lip of the boat turns over, and water comes into it, and it becomes like a big block of lead that you can’t move.”
Their food and water and Doug’s phone were gone, but he managed to grab his shoe before it disappeared with the current.
“I want to continue and get this boat out, but after a minute of trying my dad gives up,” Doug said. “I realized it was futile after five minutes of me trying to get it out by myself.”
Mark decided to “punch out” by pressing a SOS button on the tracking device they were given, quitting the race. He sent a text “SOS. We are toast. Call 911” to Eckermann to alert rescue volunteers.
“We get a call from Mark. We can’t hear anything,” Eckermann said, thinking they were in an area with no service.
“Water made it into the phone speaker. I could hear Jimmy, but he couldn’t hear me.”
“That was a horrifying half an hour we had to sit through. We thought someone was dead.” Eckermann said.
“I meant the boat was toast, but Doug and I were fine, just tired. We had canoed since 7 a.m., and we still had a couple of hours to go (that night).”
“This is my river
I don’t own it- But it’s mine
Along with every soul
Who’s ever rode a tube or wet a line
To me this place is sacred
There are those who feel the same
This river’s just like holy water
Running through our veins.”
River Song by Roger Creager
Daytime during the race was peaceful and quiet, with not another canoe in sight. It reminded Mark of why he took his family canoeing in the first place.
“There’s no phone calls, no internet. You feel like you have the whole river to yourself after the first two hours.”
Wildlife sights and sounds include snakes, turtles, stowaway spiders, menacing alligator gar, while dodging the occasional inebriated tuber on the upper leg of the race by day, to the laughter of coyotes and noises from other nocturnal creatures and the additional visions of pairs of yellow raccoon eyes along the river banks before sleep.
Weather wanted to tag along for the ride and often antagonized the two racers and helped in other instances. Bloated from consistent rain, this let them canoe over many obstacles, while a gust at the beginning of a front around Cuero blew them backward amounting to a “weird” feeling.
Able to retrieve their canoe, father and son have mixed feelings on whether they should attempt another one.
“Some people say that as soon as you do it once, it gets in you, and you want to do it again and again. I still don’t know if that’s how I feel,” Doug said. “We had 70 miles to go. The finish line was within sight, and that made having to quit even harder.”
Doug is sure they would have finished. If he can train for it, he said he might have another race in him.
“We got through the toughest part of the race, through that part of the San Marcos River we were not familiar with, and we were down on the part we knew well (the Guadalupe), but the river is different at night,” Mark said.
With all of the decisions that have to be made during the race, and the challenges faced, Mark said David was always in the back of his mind. Doug’s, too, to the point he reminded his father for whom they were racing.
“I wanted to pack it in twice, but Doug kept me on task, and said we are not going to quit, and I honestly feel like we didn’t quit, but we had to quit.”
If he does race again, Mark said next time he’ll bring a winch.