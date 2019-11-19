The Calhoun County Youth Rodeo hosted its 70th annual event on Saturday, October 12.
This year the Rodeo was dedicated to Donald Wehmeyer, the father of the CCYRA President Shawn Wehmeyer. The elder Wehmeyer was a past president of the CCYR in the early 80s, according to his son Shawn.
“Each year, we dedicate it to one of the past presidents or somebody that’s helped in our rodeo,” Wehmeyer said.
Wehmeyer talked about honoring his father and the history of fathers and sons who have been part of the rodeo.
“It’s kind of funny because most of the people that have been in the rodeo, their fathers were also in the rodeo,” Wehmeyer said. “I look at Doug Meeks and Bobby Meeks, and then I look at Tom Batts and Brian Batts.”
Wehmeyer added that one of the longest members Junior Gossett, who is in his 90s, has been helping with rodeo, and his son, Robert Gossett, was a past president.
“It kind of trickles down, you know, trickles down from your parents, and so that is why I got involved,” Wehmeyer said.
This year’s Youth Rodeo had a great turnout, according to Wehmeyer, and he added they had a lot of local people turn out.
“We had some mutton busting, you know, that is where they ride the sheep and had some of the younger kids come and do that,” Wehmeyer said. “And then we added an event called chute dogging, and we had a lot of local kids enter, and two local kids won the chute dogging.”
Wehmeyer talked about the reason for hosting rodeo; to inform the kids about their western heritage. He added they award scholarships each year.
“We try to give out scholarships to the kids that either participated or have done something in the western heritage,” Wehmeyer said.
Each year CCYRA hands out a $500 scholarship, and Wehmeyer said last year they handed out two $500 scholarships, and the year before that, they handed out four $500 scholarships.
“These are for Calhoun High School students, so I go over there and hand out the scholarships,” Wehmeyer said. “And it’s always good to see a smile on their faces…I really appreciate them furthering their education.”