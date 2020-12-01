The Calhoun Sandcrabs season came to an end in the Area Playoffs two weeks ago in Jourdanton.
Calhoun Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about the 2020 Sandcrabs and how they had the toughest schedule that he had seen in a long time.
“I think this was probably one of the toughest schedules from game one [against La Vega] to the end of the season [against Calallen] that the Sandcrabs ever played, especially the 16 years I’ve been here,” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs kicked off with then number one La Vega, and the season got tougher from there, facing teams that were in the top ten in public schools (El Campo, Calallen, and C.C. Miller), and facing two private schools in the top ten (Bellaire Episcopal and Houston Second Baptist).
“It was a really grinding schedule. I was really proud of our preseason. I thought we won some big games and played really well,” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs were short in numbers this season, and Whitaker talked about the low number of players this season compared to last season.
“If you look back from last season, we dress out 46 kids. This year, for the most of the regular season we dress out 36 kids,” Whitaker said, “and we knew losing anybody was going to hinder our opportunities to move deeper in the playoffs, and you lose three quality players like we lost, it certainly had a bearing on the outcome on where we ended our season.”
The Sandcrabs will lose big leaders on the team in this year’s senior class (Jarius Stewart, Steve Johnson, Sean Flores, and Damian Chavez), and Whitaker talked about how much they impacted the team.
“Steve is a four-year starting varsity player, and you take Damian Chavez, Sean Flores, and Jarius Stewart, they are three-year varsity players, and there’s no substitute for experience,” Whitaker said. “You take kids that have played a lot of games like those kids have; they are going to play at a high level and always give you their best.”
Whitaker added they have leadership qualities that they look for in players and said he is very proud of these players.
“I hate to see them go. Those guys are tremendous football players and have done a lot for Calhoun High School,” Whitaker said, “and I know they are going to be successful, whatever their endeavors from here on out, and I wish them the best.”
Next season key positions will need to be filled, especially at quarterback and fullback, and Whitaker talked about upcoming seniors and underclassmen filling in those positions.
“There’s no substitute for hard work. If you want to be an accomplished football player and want to be an accomplished football team, you have to put in the work,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added Calhoun has been blessed over these years having “kids” who are willing to put in the “work and hours, sweat, and pain” to prepare for the next season.
“We’re certainly gonna need that out of a lot of the kids this year. We’re graduating another big senior class,” Whitaker said, “and we’re gonna need the young kids to step in and get it done in the offseason and try to have another great season next year.”