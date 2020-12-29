The 2020 Calhoun Sports season had some bright spots in spite of playing through the COVID-19 Pandemic.
TENNIS:
The Calhoun tennis team earned big accolades from their 2020 Fall Season.
The team finished the season as district champion, bi-district champions, and area finalist.
Jeffery Kubena, Calhoun head tennis coach, said after the area match he couldn’t be more proud and making it as far in the playoffs went beyond their goals for the fall season.
Calhoun Tennis will return in the spring for singles season.
VOLLEYBALL:
The Calhoun Sandies Volleyball team finished its 2020 campaign with a playoff appearance for the tenth time, finished with 15-9 record and 10-2 district.
The Sandies with the help of Head Coach Jenna Buzek and JV Coach Kasey Cavazos, who filled in for Buzek for the remainder of the year, clinched a playoff win against Sweeny for the first time since 2017
The Sandies season came to an end against La Vernia in the Area Playoffs.
Buzek was proud of her assistant coach for filling in her during her maternity leave.
Coach Cavazos knew what she was doing, and the girls knew that, and it was seamless,” Buzek said, “and for them to come and continue the second half, the playoff run, and how they did. I’m so proud of them.”
CROSS-COUNTRY:
Calhoun Cross Country Runner Emme O’Donnell capped off her senior year on the team with a second place finish in the 4A State Cross Country Meet.
O’Donnell was on the varsity team since her freshman year, and she said she was excited and happy that her final meet of the ended the way it turned out.
FOOTBALL:
The Calhoun Sandcrabs finished the season second in district, which put them into the playoffs for the third time; they won bi-district, and finished the season as area finalist.
Calhoun earned big wins over the course of the season from teams like Corpus Christi Miller, El Campo, Bellaire Episcopal, Houston Second Baptist, Stafford, Tuloso-Midway, and Beeville, and fell to Waco La Vega.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker has to fill big shoes for key positions next year, and he talked about next year’s player.
“There’s no substitute for hard work. If you want to be an accomplished football player and want to be an accomplished football team, you have to put in the work,” Whitaker said.