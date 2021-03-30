“Play ball” rang through air Saturday as Calhoun County Little League fields were bustling with excitement after remaining silent for more than a year.
CCLL opening day found youngsters from across the county donning bats and gloves as parents and spectators gathered for the first time since 2019 to watch the children get back to playing baseball and softball after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CCLL President Thomas Salazar was excited to get Little League back up and going again for 2021.
“It’s awesome to see. We can appreciate and enjoy America’s pastime and give these kids a sense of normalcy that we haven’t had in the last 18 months.” Salazar said.
This year’s Little League is semi-normal as the CCLL recommended spectators to wear masks and practice social distancing.
CCLL is still following CDC guidelines, Salazar said.
Salazar added there were revisions for social distancing reducing the recommendation from six feet to three.
“We mark the bleachers, the benches on the inside where there is social distance, and we have signs posted,” Salazar said. Salazar said wearing masks and social distancing are not mandatory on the field, but they are in the dugout.
CCLL is not policing these rules, Salazar said, but he added the Little League told the coaches that Calhoun County Little League is abiding by CDC the regulations.
Parents and coaches were happy to have Little League back this year.
Rene Cantu, of Port Lavaca, watched from behind the fence as his nine-year-old son Vance Cantu, with the Little League Astros, played first base. Cantu has watched his son play Little League for four years, and he said it’s a great feeling watching him back on the field to continually learn and progress from when he was younger to now.
“It’s a big deal for the community to have Little League and sports back,” Cantu said.
Joe Robert Benjamin Perez of Port Lavaca was coaching the Little League Rangers T-ball team and said it great to have Little League back for the children.
“Unfortunately, with COVID, there are some special rules and things, but even with that, it’s great to see the kids out there having fun, enjoying it, interacting with other children outside of school,” Perez said.
Perez has been coaching Little League for 12 years, and he said it is an adjustment from coaching the older children to the little ones.
He added it was brand new, exciting, and always fun.
Calhoun County Little League ends May 17.