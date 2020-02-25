One person is dead and two passengers injured after a vehicle lost control, Wednesday, Feb. 19.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Rueben San Miguel, the driver, 65-year-old Blanca Lopez, of Brownsville, lost control of her 2006 Ford Escape while traveling on State Highway 35 with two passengers, 64-year-old Maria G. Lugo, of Brownsville, and 40-year-old Noel Rodriguez.
San Miguel said the vehicle side skidded to the south side of 35 and came to rest on its left side under water in Hog Bayou.
Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:12 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Hope Kurtz, according to San Miguel.
Lugo and Rodriguez were transported to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria and later transferred to San Antonio Medical Center for non-life threating injuries, San Miguel said.
The crash is currently under investigation by DPS.