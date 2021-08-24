The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 10 arrests between Monday, August 16, and Sunday, August 22. They are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 16
Carlos Carrizales, 22, Victoria, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on warrants for two counts of failure to appear, disregarding a stop sign or red light, and driving while license invalid.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Thomas Alexander Pena, 41, Princeton, arrested by CCSO on a bench warrant for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one of less than one gram.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Alexandra Ruth Buckner-Orozco, 81, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Mary Elizabeth Garza, 40, Victoria, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one with intent to deliver greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Gustavo Guadalupe Hernandez, 34, Pharr, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for driving while intoxicated-bond forfeiture.
Martin Villa Jr., 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO 0n warrants for surrender of principle for continuous violence against the family and open container.
Friday, Aug. 20
Ann Marie Garza, 38, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Jamie Renee Hartman, 39, Seadrift, arrested by the Seadrift Police Department for public intoxication.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Bo Thomas Evans, 23, New Braunfels, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Richard Edgar Culpepper, 40, Haskell, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.