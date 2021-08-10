The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 11 arrests between Monday, August 2, and August 8. They are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 2
No arrests were reported.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
No arrests were reported.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Yvette Katrina Baldera, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for duty on striking unattended vehicle.
Alberto Ceuvas Jr., 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication and a warrant for parole violation.
Luis Daniel Robledo, 25, Pharr, arrested by the Point Comfort Police Department for a warrant for no driver’s license.
Thursday, Aug. 5
No arrests were reported.
Friday, Aug. 6
Teodoro Candia Jr., 25, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 3/4 less than 28 grams.
Cecil Raymond Worthey, 47, Elmendorf, arrested by the Seadrift Police Department for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Christian Rey Baldera, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Jamie Renee Hartman, 39, Seadrift, arrested by SPD for a warrant for theft of property less than $100 Class C misdemeanor.
Esteven Hernandez, 24, Corpus Christi, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for no driver’s license.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Scott Edmund Bright, 61, Copperas Cove, arrested by CCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ryan Daniel Dierschke, 21, Seadrift, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Chad Ray Monney, 44, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit and failure to appear.