The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 13 arrests between Monday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov 28 as follows:
Monday, Nov. 22
No arrests reported.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Dylan Hunter Cameron, 19, Seadrift, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for assault causing bodily injury.
Julian Andrew Cisneros, 21, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury, speeding 110/75, no liability insurance, and two counts of failure to appear.
Doyle O’Neil Downs, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a parole violation warrant and warrants for an expired driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Tilford Vaughtae Williams, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for fleeing a police officer.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Shawn August Syma, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department on a warrant for assault of a family/house member impeding breathing/circulation.
Friday, Nov. 26
David Scott Stricklin, 60, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for criminal trespass.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Pascual Gibran Gerardo Jr., 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for driving with an invalid license.
Sean Landon Rigby Grasse, 28, Point Comfort, arrested by the Point Comfort Police Department for assault of a family/house member impeding breathing/circulation.
John Michael Lamoy, 27, Adkins, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and indecent exposure.
Cecileo Morales, 44, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police on a bond forfeiture warrant for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension and without financial responsibility and on a warrant for driving with an invalid driver’s license.
Jesus Enrique Valles, 26, Henderson, NV, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Daylun Izayuh Lozano, 18, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while under the influence – Class C.
Joe Martin Ybarra, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for walking on the wrong side of the roadway and disorderly conduct.