The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 14 arrests between Monday, Aug. 23, and Sunday, Aug. 29. They are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 23
Sunshine Jasmine Flores, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department on a warrant for duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
Ashley Nicole Thomas, 28, Victoria, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two with intent to deliver greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Maurita Reynosa Lopez, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Nicole Renee Castillo, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for an order amending terms of community supervision.
Daniel Israel Guerra, 22, Lake Jackson, arrested by CCSO on warrants for disregarding a stop sign, speeding, and failure to change address.
Victoria Elena Villarreal, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for two counts of no valid driver’s license (first offense), two counts of failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility (first offense), and operating a vehicle with expired license plate/registration.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Anthony James Risken, 32, Concan, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance to writ: methamphetamines penalty group one greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Amy Lee Venecia, 22, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for expired license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Friday, Aug. 27
Gina Rae Cuevas, 19, Victoria, arrested by PLPD on warrants for driving under the influence of liquor and bond forfeiture for driving while intoxicated.
Matthew John Jackson, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for an accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200 - bond forfeiture.
Christopher Lee Perez, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Victor Donahue Flores, 29, Rio Grande, arrested by the Point Comfort Police Department on a warrant for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Mark Anthony Aviles, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for driving while license suspended-class c, open container, and failure to appear.
Brandon Randall Bellard, 26, Walker, LA, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.