The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 14 arrests between Aug., 14 and Sunday, Aug. 20. They are as follows:
Dallas Raines Berger, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) on warrants for disregarding stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility – 1st offense.
Howard Clifton Lister Jr., 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on a warrant for violation of probation – DWI 3rd or more.
Donald Paul Bacon, 60, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for open container in motor vehicle – passenger and failure to appear – 069/55.
Erica Marie Corral, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of parole.
Pablo Rigani Mezquita Perez, 22, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for bond forfeiture – driving while intoxicated.
Michael George Bauer Jr., 38, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for probation violation forgery financial instrument, probation violation count 1 forgery financial instrument and probation violation count 4 forgery financial instrument.
Debbie Ann Maldonado, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for disorderly conduct by fighting.
Richard Gerald Parry Jr., 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for use of sidewalk/walk on the wrong side of road.
Jaime Nicoalle Simpson, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for for no drivers license and failure to appear.
Rashawd Javon Smith, 28, Austin, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for robbery by assault.
Jose Antonio Cano III, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams and abandoning or endangering of child intent/knowledge/reckless/criminal negligence.
Jose Alberto Salas Jr., 34, Yoakum, arrested by PLPD for two counts of possession of controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams and abandoning or endangering of child intent/knowledge/reckless/criminal negligence.
Austin Lee Curry, 25, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated – blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.
Matthew Isaiah Rodriguez Lira, 25, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for evading arrest detention.