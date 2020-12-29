The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 14 arrests between Monday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 27. They are as follows:
Monday, Dec. 21:
Jerramy Kade Baker II, 24, of Victoria, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on warrants for failure to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Jeannie Marie Drake, 41, of Goliad, arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Julio Cesar Rivera Jr., 21, of Pharr, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department on warrants for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated, driving while license invalid, failure to appear, bail jump and failure to appear DWI with previous conviction or suspension and aggravated assault.
Tuesday, Dec. 22:
Patrick Calvin Garza, 36, of Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and on a warrant for driving while license invalid.
Alan Cruz, 25, of Alamo, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial restitution.
Wednesday, Dec. 23:
Jason Ignacio Cantu, 31, of Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Frank Christopher Enriquez, 37, of Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Also arrested by PLPD on warrants for failure to display driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, first offense, and failure to appear.
Denise Perez, 23, of Port Lavaca, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age.
Thursday, Dec. 24:
Russell Eugene Flores, 58 of Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for criminal trespass – bond forfeiture.
Friday, Dec. 24:
Andrew Loring Auderer, 38 of Victoria, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Elisabeth Ann Root, 40 of Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Bodrick Merlynn Galloway, 22 of Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Saturday, Dec. 26:
Terry James Stark, 35 of Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Brandon Lewis Wallace, 24 of Bloomington, Texas, arrested by PLPD for prohibited substance in correctional facility and criminal trespass.