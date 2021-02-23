The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 14 arrests between Friday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 22. They are as follows:
Friday, Feb. 12
Robert Rhodes Garcia, 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun Count Sheriff’s Office for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Rigoberto Genaro Villarreal III, 33, Victoria arrested by CCSO for intoxication manslaughter with vehicle.
Saturday, Feb 13
Jessie Rene DeLeon, 50, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of protective order bias/prejudice.
Christopher Allan Rogers, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, Feb. 14
No arrests reported.
Monday, Feb. 15
Michelle Marie Almanzar, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Eh Hser, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Terry Lee Kirkland, 40, Port O’Connor, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
No arrests reported.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
No arrests reported.
Thursday, Feb. 18
No arrests reported.
Friday, Feb. 19
Dah Sei Htoo, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Saturday, Feb 20.
Mario Baldera Jr., 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces, and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape greater or equal $200.
Javier Alexis Palafox, 23, Mission, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, Feb. 21:
Jose Luis Hernandez, 39, Mission, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
David Courtney Howard, 39, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Tyson Leon Medlock, 44, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to family member.
David Narvaez Pina, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.